DocPlay: new films and shows streaming in December 2023

From A Compassionate Spy to On the Adamant, here's your guide for what to watch on DocPlay this December.
20 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

A Compassionate Spy is coming to streaming in December.

Have a DocPlay account but don’t know what to watch? Our December highlights guide is here to help!

4 Dec

Railway Murders (Series)

This six-part true crime series considers the history of blood on the tracks of Britain, compiled from the files of Scotland Yard and the Railways Police.

7 Dec

Because We Have Each Other

An intimate documentary, five years in the making, that chronicles the life of Janet, Buddha and their five adult children: a neurodiverse family on the working-class fringe. Director Sari Braithwaite (AUS) is available for interview.

Is There Anybody Out There

A ‘deeply personal and disarmingly honest documentary’ in which filmmaker Ella Glendining searches for individuals with the same rare disability as herself.

11 Dec

On the Adamant

On the Adamant. Image: TS Productions.

Winner of the 2023 Berlinale’s prestigious Golden Bear Award, this film from French director Nicolas Philibert (To Be and To Have) invites viewers to spend time with the residents of a floating art-therapy centre in Paris.

To Be and To Have

Philibert’s multi-award-winning 2002 documentary, also streams on DocPlay from 11 December.

14 Dec

A Compassionate Spy

From director Steve James (Hoop Dreams), this documentary tells the story of Manhattan Project scientist Ted Hall, who shared classified nuclear secrets with Russia.

18 Dec

A Storm Foretold

A ‘jaw-dropping, no-holds-barred portrait of Donald Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone’, filmed over three years in the lead-up to the 6 January storming of the US Capitol.

21 Dec

Munich 72 (Series)

A new three-part series that tells the story of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack, as it’s never been told before.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

