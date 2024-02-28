DocPlay: new documentary films streaming in March

Your guide to the best new films streaming on DocPlay in March 2024.
7 March
20 Days in Mariupol
The favourite for this year’s Best Documentary Academy Award, this visceral and vital documentary from AP journalist Mystyslav Chernov offers a vital chronicle of the first 20 days of war in Mariupol (Ukraine).
Ukraine is Not a Brothel
Explore the early documentary work of Australian director Kitty Green, best known for recently critically-acclaimed feature films The Assistant (2019) and The Royal Hotel (2023).
11 March
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
An audience favourite at film festivals around the world (including last year’s MIFF, SFF and NZIFF), Estonian director Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood offers a deeply moving and intimate approach to issues of trauma, healing, and community.
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise. Image: Albert Baez/Magnolia Pictures.
Premiering at Berlin Film Festival, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise offers an unusually intimate psychological portrait of legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez.
14 March
All Town Aren’t We
Grimsby Town FC, once a high-flying football club with a proud history, is now on the brink of relegation from the Football League. The impending threat of semi-professional football looms on for not just the club, but an entire community. This all-access feature length documentary follows the club through impending disaster, a change in ownership, and a miraculous change in their footballing fortunes.
25 March
Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer
Iconic German director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) reveals extraordinary anecdotes about the filmmaking process. Featuring interviews, archival footage and never-before-seen excerpts.
28 March
Anselm
From director Wim Wenders, Cannes-premiering Anselm is a portrait of art-world luminary and friend Anselm Kiefer.