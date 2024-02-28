News

DocPlay: new documentary films streaming in March

From Ukraine is Not a Brothel to Joan Baez: I Am A Noise – the best documentaries streaming on DocPlay this month.
28 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Ukraine is Not a Brothel. Image: Noice & Light/ DocPlay.

Your guide to the best new films streaming on DocPlay in March 2024.

7 March

20 Days in Mariupol

The favourite for this year’s Best Documentary Academy Award, this visceral and vital documentary from AP journalist Mystyslav Chernov offers a vital chronicle of the first 20 days of war in Mariupol (Ukraine).

Ukraine is Not a Brothel

Explore the early documentary work of Australian director Kitty Green, best known for recently critically-acclaimed feature films The Assistant (2019) and The Royal Hotel (2023).

11 March

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

An audience favourite at film festivals around the world (including last year’s MIFF, SFF and NZIFF), Estonian director Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood offers a deeply moving and intimate approach to issues of trauma, healing, and community.

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise. Image: Albert Baez/Magnolia Pictures.

Premiering at Berlin Film Festival, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise offers an unusually intimate psychological portrait of legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez.

14 March

All Town Aren’t We

Grimsby Town FC, once a high-flying football club with a proud history, is now on the brink of relegation from the Football League. The impending threat of semi-professional football looms on for not just the club, but an entire community. This all-access feature length documentary follows the club through impending disaster, a change in ownership, and a miraculous change in their footballing fortunes.

25 March

Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer

Iconic German director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) reveals extraordinary anecdotes about the filmmaking process. Featuring interviews, archival footage and never-before-seen excerpts.

28 March

Anselm

From director Wim Wenders, Cannes-premiering Anselm is a portrait of art-world luminary and friend Anselm Kiefer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

