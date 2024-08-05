DocPlay: new documentaries streaming this week

DocPlay: new to streaming this week

Flyways (5 August)

Film (2023). This Australian documentary narrated by Mia Wasikowska explores the journey of migratory shorebirds, and the extinction level threats they face traversing their ancient flyways.

Westall 66 (8 August)

Film (2010). In 1966, in the Australian suburb of Westall (Victoria), hundreds of students, teachers and local residents witnessed a UFO hover overhead for several minutes, land and take off again at incredible speed. These witnesses revisit their extraordinary experience as tenacious sleuth Shane Ryan goes back to find an answer to the mystery. Directed by Rosie Jones (The Family).

DocPlay: recently added

We Were Once Kids (25 July)

Twenty-six years after indie cult classic Kids was released, this documentary explores the divergent paths of the original cast, delivering an unflinching look back at one of the most iconic films of the 1990s. By Australian director Eddie Martin.

You Don’t Know Me (25 July)

A chorus of film critics and fervent devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls.

Apolonia Apolonia (15 July)

Shot over 13 years, this striking and intimate character-driven documentary dives into the exhilarating lifestyle of a young French artist. Winner of the Special Jury Award at this year’s Antenna Film Festival, and the Best Film Prize at IDFA.

Aurora’s Sunrise (15 July)

At only 14-years-old, Aurora lost everything during the horror of the Armenian Genocide. But with luck and extraordinary courage she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Blending vivid animation, archive, and rediscovered footage, Aurora’s Sunrise brings the inspiring and forgotten story of a young woman back to life.

Mabo: Life of an Island Man (8 July)

Mabo – Life of an Island Man is the story of a small island and an extraordinary man, Eddie Koiki Mabo. Directed by Trevor Graham.

Ablaze (8 July)

Tiriki Onus finds a 70-year-old film believed to be made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader and filmmaker Bill Onus. Tiriki pieces together the film’s origins and discovers more about Bill’s fight for Aboriginal rights.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (4 July)

The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

Second to None – Episode Three (1 July)

Series. After years of riding in the shadow of men, one team of incredible athletes must band together, overcome the low, and ride the highs to claim their place at the top of the professional cycling world. Episode 3 follows Australian Olympian and national champion Amanda ‘Spratty’ Spratt as she prepares to race the notorious Tourmalet hill stage.

The Last Goldfish (20 June)

A daughter’s search for her lost family stretches from Australia to Trinidad and WWII Germany. Rich with archival images, Australian director Su Goldfish’s autobiographical documentary echoes through all those touched by forced migration.

The Art of Silence (13 June)

The first feature-length documentary about Marcel Marceau and his work, which inspired and accompanied several generations of artists.

Stop Making Sense (13 June)

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.