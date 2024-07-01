Disney+: new shows streaming this week

New to Disney+

Sharkfest (1 July)

A collection of shark-related specials, namely: Shark Attack 360; Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast; Baby Sharks in the City; Supersized Sharks; Attack of the Red Sea Sharks; Sharks Gone Viral; Sharks vs. Ross Edgley

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4 (3 July)

Series. The return of the celebrity chef and his travels to remote locations on the hunt for inspiration, adventure and special culinary experiences.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Seasons 6-7 (3 July)

Series. Reality TV show following people who have rejected other living options in favour of a life of freedom in the Alaskan wilderness.

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir (3 July)

Animated series. Marinette and Adrien come to terms with their new powers while their evil versions, Shadybug and Claw Noir, visit Paris in search of the Butterfly Miraculous.

Brats (5 July)

Documentary. A look back at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers – friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years – to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

Recently added to Disney+

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (25 June)

2024 documentary telling the story of the iconic trailblazer known by her initials DVF worldwide. She was the child of a Holocaust survivor, princess by marriage, and founder of a fashion brand. Features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

Abbot Elementary – Season 3 (26 June)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

The Bear – Season 3 (27 June)

FX’s critically acclaimed series about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Read: The Bear, Disney+, renewed for Season 4

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (27 June)

Docu-series telling the real-life story of the shooting of a foreign, Black woman in the ruins of a nightclub in Madrid in 1992, and how it shocked Spanish society, provoking an unprecedented social reaction.

Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1 (17 June)

Exploring an idealistic religious movement led by Jim Jones, where a utopian community in Guyana spiralled into a mass casualty event leaving 918 dead. Told through survivor’s accounts, the series immerses viewers in the final hours preceding this dark chapter.

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4 (19 June)

Cesar Millan is back! With dog adoptions at a record high, Cesar continues his mission to create Better Humans and Better dogs by giving pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed the old bad habits. From the homes of the pet parents, to his newly updated Dog Psychology Center, Cesar shows us the skills we need to create happy homes with our furry best friends.