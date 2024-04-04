News

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Disney+ from 1 to 7 April 2024.
4 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Wish. Image: Disney+.

New to streaming this week

Vanderpump Villa (1 April)

Vanderpump Villa. Image: Disney+.

Series. Reality TV show focusing on the the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump’s opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant wish of their affluent visitors. Starring Lisa Vanderpump, Hannah Fouch and Priscila Ferrari.

Wish (3 April)

Animated film (2024). A musical-comedy that welcomes audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Recently added

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20 (28 March)

Jessica Capshaw returns as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, Natalie Morales heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a paediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.

Madu (29 March)

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.

Renegade Nell (29 March)

Renegade Nell. Image: Disney+.

Series. In 18th-century England, Nell Jackson is framed for murder, becoming the country’s most notorious outlaw. Enter a magical spirit, Billy Blind, to raise the stakes – and Nell’s ambition – to a whole new level. when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Starring Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane and Ényì Okoronkwo.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

