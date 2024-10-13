News

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

From 14 to 20 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows streaming on Disney+.
13 Oct 2024 18:00
Paul Dalgarno
Rivals. Image: Disney+. Best 9 new shows.

Disney+: new to streaming

Rivals (18 October)

Rivals. Image: Disney+.
Series. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the series follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara, who is caught in the crossfire.

Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanising Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Claire Rushbrook. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

La Máquina (9 October)

La Máquina. Image: Disney+. Top 5 New Shows Streaming.
Series. Disney+ has benefitted from some top adult foreign-language drama lately – Shōgun anyone? – and this new series directed by Gabriel Ripstein looks set to continue that trend.

An ageing boxer gets a chance to return to the ring after his manager secures one last shot at a title. But in getting there, they have to contend first with a mysterious underworld force and the boxer’s ailing mind. Starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González. Watch the trailer.

Me & Mickey – Season 3 (2 October)

Animated series. Mickey Mouse talks about everyday topics, inviting preschoolers to laugh and play along with games and challenges.

Last Days of the Space Age (3 October)

The Last Days Of The Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley/ Disney+. New Shows Streaming.
Series. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. A global beauty pageant is converging on a small town, and for three families, the drama unfolding on the world stage is nothing compared to what they’re going through.

Tony and Judy are married and sit on opposite sides of an ugly power strike. Their youngest daughter Mia is going off the rails, while their eldest, Tilly, has her head in the stars. The Biu family grapple with the fate of their son, whose life hangs in the balance. For the Wilberforces, the threat of prejudice proves the flashpoint for monumental change. And Tony’s brother Mick forges an alliance with the USSR pageant contestant, not to mention her KGB minder.

The stage is set for a moment in history which will push these families past their limits. Starring Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell and Deborah Mailman. Watch the trailer.

From the ScreenHub review:

‘It’s safe to say that The Last Days of the Space Age isn’t exactly high-stakes drama. This is a series where fictional characters butt up against factual events, and the big questions that are left dangling after the opening episode have pretty obvious answers. Will Tilly’s dreams of walking on the moon come to fruition? Not unless this takes a hard swerve into … Read more

Hold Your Breath (3 October)

Film (2024). Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work.

As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one? Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Mamá Cake (25 September)

Comedy-crime series. An ageing woman makes the decision to reopen the Mamá Cake bakery, her former business – but now with a certain new ingredient added to the recipes, bringing trouble from the police and local drug dealers. Starring Susana Alexander, María Antonieta De Las Nieves, Ari Albarrán and Sebastián Dante. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

