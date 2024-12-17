News

Disney+: new shows streaming January 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in January 2025 on Disney+ with this guide.
Streaming

Disney+: new in January

1 Jan

Alien: Romulus

Film (2024). This sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonisers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Starring Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Watch the trailer.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 15

Series. The return of the animate sitcom and the ongoing travails of the Belcher family.

8 Jan

Broken Karaoke – Season 2

Series. In this series of shorts, characters from the animated Disney Channel sing song parodies.

9 Jan

Ishura – Season 2

Series. The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the very name and existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, the fight to crown the ultimate Hero begins.

10 Jan

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels.

Watch the trailer.

15 Jan

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2

Series. Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this series takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world – where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Now, thanks to new cutting-edge filming technology, we are able to follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in this hidden world.

22 Jan

Abbott Elementary – Season 4

Series. A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

Tracker – Season 2

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

23 Jan

High Potential

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.

28 Jan

Paradise

Series. In this political drama, a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals sees its tranquility explode when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

Discover more recent Disney+ highlights on ScreenHub …

