News

 > Features

Disney+: new shows streaming December 2024

Discover the best new shows to stream on Disney+ in December 2024 with this guide.
27 Nov 2024 11:42
Paul Dalgarno
Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Streaming

Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Share Icon

Disney+: new to streaming

3 Dec

Skeleton Crew

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original

Documentary series. A close look at BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and the promotional activities for his solo album.

4 Dec

Los Montaner – Season 2

Reality series. We’re back with Latin music’s most influential family, the Montaners, who have a social media audience of more than 160 million and more than eight billion video content views.

10 Dec

Sugarcane

Documentary. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada. The national outcry that followed sparked similar searches across North America, bringing to light the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools.

11 Dec

Dream Productions

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.
Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Series. Exploring the life and death of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia whose murder went unsolved for almost 30 years.

13 Dec

Elton John: Never Too Late

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.
Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.

Invisible

Invisible. Image: Disney+.
Invisible. Image: Disney+.

Series. inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy suffers severe PTSD following a terrible accident, and receives guidance from a psychologist, to whom he admits he has the power of invisibility.

17 Dec

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful

Special of the season 36 episode of The Simpsons.

20 Dec

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer.

22 Dec

What If…? Season 3

Series. Marvel’s animated series returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

27 Dec

John Williams in Tokyo

Documentary. The award-winning composer behind iconic scores for Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Star Wars returns to Japan for the first time in 30 years, invited by his friend, the late great conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Discover more recent Disney+ highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.
Features

Binge: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Discover the best new shows & films to stream on Binge in December 2024 with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Dexter: Original Sin. Image: Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Discover new shows & films to stream on Paramount+ in December 2024 with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Ten Pound Poms - Series 2,1st Look Cast,(Centre) Marlene (CHEREE CASSIDY);Supporting Artists,1st Look - Series 2 Cast. EMBARGOED until 20.00hrs Tuesday 26th November 2024.,Eleven,Lisa Tomasetti
News

Ten Pound Poms on Stan: Season 2 first look

Ten Pound Poms returns for Season 2 with Stan unveiling first look images.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Get Millie Black. Image: Binge/ HBO. Best 6 new shows.
Features

Best 6 new shows to stream this week

The best 6 new shows to stream from 25 to 30 November 2024, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
The Fall Guy. Image: Universal Pictures.
Features

Best 6 new films to stream this week

The best 6 new films to stream from 25 to 30 November 2024, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login