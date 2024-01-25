Disney+: new shows streaming February 2024

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new shows and films to stream on the platform this month.

2 Feb

Self

Short film. This story by Pixar traces a wooden doll’s attempts to to fit in with her peers.

7 Feb

The Marvels

Film. Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe. Stars Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

9 Feb

Suncoast

Film. A teenager strikes up an unexpected friendship with an activist while caring for her mother and brother. Stars Nico Parker, Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson.

16 Feb

Life & Beth – Season 2

Beth and John’s relationship deepens, prompting questions around marriage and how to solve the couple’s communication problems. Stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

21 Feb

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3

In this, the show’s final season, the Batch attempt to reunite with Omega, all the while seraching for new (and unexpected) allies.

27 Feb

Shōgun

New limited drama series set in Japan in 1600 in a time of civil war, based on the bestselling 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai.

28 Feb

Iwájú

Iwájú. Image: Disney+.

This new animated series set in a futuristic Nigeria follows a girl from a wealthy island and her tech expert bestie as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.