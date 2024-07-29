Disney+: new shows & films streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Futurama – Season 12 (29 July)

The epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns with ten new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7 (31 July)

Series. Following the work of special agents to catch people smuggling contraband into and through US airports. Starring Tom Mulhall and David C Schweizer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2 August)

Film (2024). Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species – and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

Disney+: recently added

Family Guy – Season 22 (10 July)

Animated series. The return of the Griffins, a dysfunctional family in Rhode Island trying to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Seth Green.

Wicked Tuna – Season 13 (10 July)

Reality TV series. Tuna fishermen battle in teams against each other and the elements to land the biggest Giant Bluefin Tuna.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (11 July)

Documentary. Exploring the career of the psychiatric expert Ann Burgess, with a focus on her work at the FBI where she developed methods of tracking serial killers and other violent criminals based on her research. Directed and produced by Abby Fuller.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (12 July)

Film. Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. Starring China Anne McClain, Joshua Colley and Rita Ora.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (12 July)

Special. Celebrating the rise of the country music star Lainey Wilson, following lengthy struggles.

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 27-29 (17 July)

Series. Presenting the funniest home video moments sent in by American viewers.

American Dad – Season 19 (17 July)

Animated series. Following the travails of Stan Smith, a CIA agent balancing the ups and downs of family life with keeping America safe. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal and Scott Grimes.

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation (19 July)

Special. Detailing the ongoing updates to EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida as the park continues its mission of transforming in line with advances in technology and science.

Brats (5 July)

Documentary. A look back at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers – friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years – to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?