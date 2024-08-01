Disney+: new shows & films streaming August 2024

2 August

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Film (2024). Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species – and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

7 August

Science of Stupid – S1-8

Series. Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond takes a look at the science behind selected internet videos.

9 August

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Documentary (2024). After creating one of the world’s largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic’s support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters. Starring Stars Mona Ainu’u, Alan Friedlander and Launoa Gataua.

12 August

Solar Opposites – Season 5

Series. The return of the animated show in which a family of aliens in middle America chew the fat over whether life is better there or on their home planet. Starring Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

14 August

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 2

The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates!

19 August

OceanXplorers

Series. From James Cameron, the series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the furthest frontiers of the world’s oceans. Armed with advanced technology, handpicked explorers and scientists embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

23 August

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Film (2024). Lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as The Supremes, share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and Sanaa Lathan.

27 August

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4

Series. Our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver and Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

28 August

The Incredible Pol Farm

Series. On the heels of the hit series The Incredible Dr. Pol, the whole Pol clan is taking on an ambitious new project: building a 350-acre family farm. Starring Jan Pol, Charles Pol and Ben Reinhold