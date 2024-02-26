Disney+: new shows and films streaming March 2024

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new shows and films to stream on the platform this month.

5 March

Queens

Narrated by actress Angela Bassett, this series showcases remote places on the planet that have always been home to powerful female animal leaders.

6 March

Kiff

Animated series following besties Kiff and Barry, a squirrel and a bunny.

Cinderella

Film. Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take on the timeless tale, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden.

Extraordinary – Season 2

The gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrols at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. She is embarking on a proper relationship with Jizzlord, and they’re trying their best at going steady, but not without hiccups. Having searched long and hard for his old life, Jizzlord’s past finally catches up with him.

15 March

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

The celebrated concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, streamed in its entirety for the first time. Includes the song cardigan and four additional acoustic songs.

19 March

Photographer

Series that follows some of the world’s most impressive visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to the present day, charting their process and motivations.

20 March

Morphle and the Magic Pets

Children’s series in which Mila and her stepbrother go on adventures with Mila’s magical pet Morphle, who can transform into anything.

X-Men ’97

This animated series takes us back to the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before.

28 March

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20

Jessica Capshaw returns as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, Natalie Morales heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a paediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.

29 March

Madu

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.

Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell. Image: Disney+.

Series. In 18th-century England, Nell Jackson is framed for murder, becoming the country’s most notorious outlaw. Enter a magical spirit, Billy Blind, to raise the stakes – and Nell’s ambition – to a whole new level. when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Starring Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane and Ényì Okoronkwo.