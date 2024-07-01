Disney+: new shows and films streaming July 2024

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Let our July highlights guide help.

1 July

Sharkfest

A collection of shark-related specials, namely: Shark Attack 360; Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast; Baby Sharks in the City; Supersized Sharks; Attack of the Red Sea Sharks; Sharks Gone Viral; Sharks vs. Ross Edgley

3 July

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4

Series. The return of the celebrity chef and his travels to remote locations on the hunt for inspiration, adventure and special culinary experiences.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Seasons 6-7

Series. Reality TV show following people who have rejected other living options in favour of a life of freedom in the Alaskan wilderness.

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

Animated series. Marinette and Adrien come to terms with their new powers while their evil versions, Shadybug and Claw Noir, visit Paris in search of the Butterfly Miraculous.

5 July

Brats

Documentary. A look back at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers – friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years – to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

10 July

Family Guy – Season 22

Animated series. The return of the Griffins, a dysfunctional family in Rhode Island trying to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Seth Green.

Wicked Tuna – Season 13

Reality TV series. Tuna fishermen battle in teams against each other and the elements to land the biggest Giant Bluefin Tuna.

11 July

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. Exploring the career of the psychiatric expert Ann Burgess, with a focus on her work at the FBI where she developed methods of tracking serial killers and other violent criminals based on her research. Directed and produced by Abby Fuller.

12 July

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Film. Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. Starring China Anne McClain, Joshua Colley and Rita Ora.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

Special. Celebrating the rise of the country music star Lainey Wilson, following lengthy struggles.

17 July

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 27-29

Series. Presenting the funniest home video moments sent in by American viewers.

American Dad – Season 19

Animated series. Following the travails of Stan Smith, a CIA agent balancing the ups and downs of family life with keeping America safe. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal and Scott Grimes.

19 July

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

Special. Detailing the ongoing updates to EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida as the park continues its mission of transforming in line with advances in technology and science.

29 July

Futurama – Season 12

The epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns with ten new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

31 July

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7

Series. Following the work of special agents to catch people smuggling contraband into and through US airports. Starring Tom Mulhall and David C Schweizer.