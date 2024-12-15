News

 > Features

Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 16 to 22 December 2024 on Disney+ with this guide.
15 Dec 2024 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
Ilana Glazer: Human Magic. Image: Disney+.

Streaming

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic. Image: Disney+.

Share Icon

Disney+: new to streaming

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful (17 Dec)

Special of the season 36 episode of The Simpsons.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (20 Dec)

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame. Watch the trailer.

What If…? Season 3 (22 Dec)

Series. Marvel’s animated series returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

Disney+: recently added

Sugarcane (10 Dec)

Documentary. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada.

The national outcry that followed sparked similar searches across North America, bringing to light the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools.

Dream Productions (11 Dec)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.
Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and death of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia whose murder went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Elton John: Never Too Late (13 Dec)

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.
Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.

Invisible (13 Dec)

Invisible. Image: Disney+. New shows to stream.
Invisible. Image: Disney+.

Series. inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy suffers severe PTSD following a terrible accident, and receives guidance from a psychologist, to whom he admits he has the power every child (and probably adult) would choose as their superpower: invisibility.

Skeleton Crew (3 Dec)

Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+. Streaming December 2024.
Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.

Discover more recent Disney+ highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Chelsea Detective. Image: AMC+.
Features

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 16 to 22 December 2024 on AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV.

Paul Dalgarno
The Secret Lives of Animals. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 16 to 22 December 2024 on Apple TV+.

Paul Dalgarno
Fisk. Image: ABC.
News

Fisk breaks the ABC's viewing records

Fisk, co-created by and starring Kitty Flanagan, has broken viewing records for a non-kids show on the ABC.

Paul Dalgarno
Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Netflix. Streaming December 2024.
Features

Best 5 films to stream this week

Discover the best 5 films to stream from 9 to 15 December. 2024, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
Film still from The Taste of Things. Three women and one man stand around a table in a French provincial kitchen.
Features

Best films of 2024 as chosen by ScreenHub staff

Our pick of eight of the best films we enjoyed this year.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login