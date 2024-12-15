Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful (17 Dec)

Special of the season 36 episode of The Simpsons.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (20 Dec)

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame. Watch the trailer.

What If…? Season 3 (22 Dec)

Series. Marvel’s animated series returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

Disney+: recently added

Sugarcane (10 Dec)

Documentary. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada.

The national outcry that followed sparked similar searches across North America, bringing to light the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools.

Dream Productions (11 Dec)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and death of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia whose murder went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Elton John: Never Too Late (13 Dec)

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.

Invisible (13 Dec)

Invisible. Image: Disney+.

Series. inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy suffers severe PTSD following a terrible accident, and receives guidance from a psychologist, to whom he admits he has the power every child (and probably adult) would choose as their superpower: invisibility.

Skeleton Crew (3 Dec)

Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.