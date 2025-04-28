Disney+: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

Beyblade X (1 May)

New show

Beyblade X. Image: Disney+ . New show.

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Luckily for him, a chance encounter with former champion Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias ‘Blader X’ and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen (USA) vs Figueiredo (BRA) (4 May)

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen versus Figueiredo (also known as UFC on ESPN 67 and UFC on ESPN+ 114) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on 3 May 2025 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (4 May)

New show

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+. New show.

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Watch the trailer for Disney+’s Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (4 May)

A documentary that looks at the Disney theme park attraction based on the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (4 May)

The making of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. The docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explores the creative process behind the attraction and the Imagineers who brought it to life.

Recently added shows to Disney+

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction – The Death Star – setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Watch the trailer.