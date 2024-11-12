Did you know you can opt out of ads for gambling, booze and fast-food on SBS on Demand?

Did you know you can opt out of seeing certain kinds of ads on SBS on Demand? This could be handy if you’re trying to quit, or avoid, addictions to gambling, drinking alcohol or eating junk food.

We weren’t aware of the opt out functionality until we read this report last week by TV Tonight about the numbers of SBS on Demand users currently opting out of ads for Gambling, Alcohol and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants – basically, fast food).

To opt out of one of the three ad categories, users can request it via this online form.

As noted by TV Tonight, SBS managing director James Taylor was reporting the Senate Estimates Committee on 5 November. He was asked about the opt-out service, which was first introduced in February, and was questioned about the low level of community awareness around opting out. [The full Hansard transcription can be found here.]

Taylor told the Committee that of the more than 12 million active SBS on Demand subscribers, so far only around 1,300 have taken up the option. Of those who have, 90% have opted out of Gambling, while the remaining 10% requested no Alcohol or QSR.

Responding to queries by Senator David Pocock, Taylor said: ‘We’ve had about 1,300 people in total opt out of one of gambling, alcohol or QSR – which is quick-service restaurants, or fast food.

‘Of the 1,300-odd that have opted out, approximately 90% have opted out of gambling and the remaining 10 per cent opted out of either alcohol or QSR. On notice, I will provide you the specific details. When someone contacts us to express a concern about this issue, we refer them to the portal so that they can opt out. We also promoted it just recently at our Upfronts and the year before. We will be doing some more to promote that functionality directly to our audiences over the coming six months.’

Senator Pocock responded: ‘Sure. Are you concerned that 1,300 out of 12 million probably suggests that people don’t actually know about this feature, or does that kind of work for your business model?’

Mr Taylor responded that SBS wanted to provide the utility to people who found it harmful, and that it were the first and only media organisation that had launched the functionality, and added:

‘We launched it in February this year, so not long ago. We wanted to make sure that the technology worked appropriately. Every person who writes to us gets referred to the portal. We will be promoting it more heavily across our user base over the next six months so that anyone who has missed the offer has the opportunity.

‘It was put out on radio. There was quite a bit of publicity around it this year in our Upfronts and last year when we announced the functionality. I absolutely acknowledge your point that we might expect to grow that community over time.’

SBS on Demand is, of course, in a unique position as a publicly funded streaming service that is also ad-supported. Walking that fine line between sourcing revenue, meeting the multicultural broadcaster’s SBS Charter, and answering to community responsibility will always require some fancy footwork.

Incidentally, as Taylor also reported to the Committee, ‘SBS On Demand is the highest rated streaming platform in both the Apple and Android app stores. That is because we care very deeply about the needs of audience members.’

Speaking personally, we’ll be opting out of as many ads as we can now that we know it’s possible, though there’s always the danger of just seeing the same ad on repeat, ad nauseum.