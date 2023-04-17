Dead Ringers: twice the Weisz, double the intrigue

What’s it about?

Twin gynaecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. This version of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers features gender-flipped Mantle twins, played by Rachel Weisz, who were previously portrayed by Jeremy Irons in the 1988 film of the same name.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Read: What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Who’s in it?

Rachel Weisz, Rachel Weisz, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford, Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade.

Is there a trailer?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Is it as gruesome as it looks?

The original sits squarely within the genre of ‘body horror’ – and so too does this remake. So yes, it is heavy on the blood and guts, but also on the thrillingly cerebral.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Do I have to watch the original?

Nope – and as far as we know, there’s currently no way to stream Dead Ringers (1988) in Australia.

Do I need to be a twin to enjoy it?

No, but it might enhance the experience.

Do say

What Frankenstein trauma are you up to?

Don’t say

I’ll just eat my dinner while watching the show …

Where can I watch it?

Dead Ringers is available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 21 April.