Dead Ringers: twice the Weisz, double the intrigue

Rachel Weisz plays twin surgeons Beverly and Elliot Mantle in this series adaptation of 1988's Dead Ringers.
17 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Rachel Weisz x 2 in Dead Ringers. Image: Prime Video

What’s it about?

Twin gynaecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. This version of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers features gender-flipped Mantle twins, played by Rachel Weisz, who were previously portrayed by Jeremy Irons in the 1988 film of the same name.

Who’s in it?

Rachel Weisz, Rachel Weisz, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford, Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade.

Is there a trailer?

Is it as gruesome as it looks?

The original sits squarely within the genre of ‘body horror’ – and so too does this remake. So yes, it is heavy on the blood and guts, but also on the thrillingly cerebral.

Do I have to watch the original?

Nope – and as far as we know, there’s currently no way to stream Dead Ringers (1988) in Australia.

Do I need to be a twin to enjoy it?

No, but it might enhance the experience.

Do say

What Frankenstein trauma are you up to?

Don’t say

I’ll just eat my dinner while watching the show …

Where can I watch it?

Dead Ringers is available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 21 April.

