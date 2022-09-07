News

Darklands on Stan: five things to know about the Australian thriller

Producer Sarah Mayberry offers five insider insights about the new psychological thriller starring Nadine Garner and Samantha Cain.
7 Sep 2022
Sarah Mayberry

Streaming

Nadine Garner and Damian Walshe-Howling in DARKLANDS. Image: Alistair Johns.

We were truly surprised by the twists and turns …

1. The feels

In this thriller that locks two women – a journalist and a cop – in a life-and-death confrontation over 24 hours, the producers always thought allegiances would shift. But it has been fascinating to see how passionate audiences have been about siding with the characters, and how many audience members have written to say that they can’t stop thinking and talking about what happened.

2. Aussie not Aussie

One of Darkland‘s department heads revealed that they got onboard immediately because ‘it’s not like a usual ‘nice’ Aussie film – seriously bad shit happens!’ The film examines how easily everyday people can get caught up in the social media mincing machine, and it never pulls its punches.

3. Too tough for some

The central parts were originally for men. The producers had some fantastic actors interested in the roles but they wanted the story softened and, ultimately, not pulling punches became a deal-breaker. The parts were reconceived and rewritten for women, but the action stayed the same. The stunning work by the two leads – Nadine Garner and Samantha Cain (nee Tolj) extends and deepens the emotion of Darklands in ways that surprised even the writer, Christopher Gist.  

4. The troubles

Covid tried to kill it — the film was bumped three times so that the director could make it. Covid saved it — if it weren’t for the catastrophic effect of Covid on Victoria, the top-flight cast and crew would simply not have been available, or had the flexibility, to shift their dates and make the movie. 

5. The bodies

It turns out that asking for a location where a film crew could bury bodies not only doesn’t get you arrested, it actually lands you a policeman with acreage who is happy to dig the holes for you with his bobcat. Darklands was filmed predominantly on the Mornington Peninsula, benefitting from the locals’ knowledge and generosity on more than one occasion.

Darklands is streaming on Stan now.

Darklands is Sarah Mayberry’s debut as a producer. She is the co-creator of teen drama series Karaoke High, a veteran writer for Neighbours, and has a feature rom-com in pre-production in the US. She is also the author of more than 45 novels, one of which recently won Romantic Book of the Year in Australia.

