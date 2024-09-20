Crunchyroll: every new anime to watch in October

Looking for your next anime obsession? Here’s everything new coming to Crunchyroll in October.

29 September

Akira Oono finds himself in the world of Infinity Game as the last boss and his favorite character, the Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. After meeting Aku, Luna, and other friends along the way, the Demon Lord begins a new journey to find a spell that can take him back to the real world. The story of the Demon Lord continues in this next chapter. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

30 September

In a land where nobles usually flex their swords, Ars Louvent flexes his Appraisal Skill. Join this not-so-brawny noble scion as he turns his small domain into a force to be reckoned with, all while navigating through a world of magical prowess. Spoiler alert: Ars’ Appraisal Skill is mightier than any sword, and his journey is as twisty as a wyvern in a maze. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German

1 October

The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan

Noel is the grandson of legendary Seeker Overdeath and dreams of surpassing his strength. But it turns out that Noel is nothing but a Talker, the weakest class of them all. Undeterred, he uses his silver tongue to gather allies, develop cunning strategies, and form the greatest clan around. Now, as the most notorious Talker, Noel will do whatever it takes to claim supremacy. (Official Trailer)

2 October

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

This young girl hates all those goodie-two-shoes heroines. So when she’s reincarnated as Alicia, the villain in her favorite fantasy dating sim, it’s like a dream come true. There’s just one problem: the more she tries to be evil, the more the prince seems to fall for her. Alicia will have to work much harder if she ever wants to become the world’s greatest villainess. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Uryu Kamihate is a high school student hoping to enroll in Kyoto University’s medical school. After being taken in by the chief priest at Amagami Shrine, he is told he must marry one of three maiden sisters—Yae, Yuna, or Asahi – to live at, and one day inherit, the Amagami Shrine. Kamihate will need to sweep one of the maidens off her feet in this story of romance, friendship and fun. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

Let This Grieving Soul Retire

One treasure hunter is ready to pack it up and get out of the dangerous gig. (Official Trailer)

3 October

A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection – until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal

After defeating France, Ryoma and Team Japan advance to the semifinals. Their next opponent is the top team in the world, Germany. Not only is Germany led by pro tennis player Volk, but Tezuka, who completed the same brutal training alongside Japan, has also joined their ranks. With a fierce battle ahead, will Japan prevail? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

KamiErabi GOD.app – Season 2

Same school, new rivals. The students of Suezane Yuai Academy use their special powers in competition for the coveted title of ‘God’. After Goro succeeded in stopping Kyo and Ryo, he lost his powers. But in that moment, he remembered his true wish. The fierce battle royale continues as allies become enemies and friends become foes in the fight for the godly title and throne. (Official Trailer)

Acro Trip

Chizuko is a normal otaku girl in Niigata Prefecture. She’s obsessed with Berry Blossom, a magical heroine who protects the city. But the battles with her inept nemesis, Chroma, have become so lackluster that they’re not even worth watching. Chizuko wants to see Berry’s full power, a desire that quickly leads this seemingly timid girl down a path of evil. (Official Trailer)

4 October

DAN DA DAN

When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world. (Official Trailer)

TRILLION GAME

Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars. But to do so, they’ll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

365 Days to the Wedding

Takuya and Rika work at the same travel agency in Tokyo and are both happily introverted and single. But their company is opening a new branch in Alaska next year, and employees without a spouse will be recruited to work there. Desperate to avoid the move, and though they’ve hardly spoken before, they decide to fake an engagement. Can these quiet coworkers become a convincing couple? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms

Hikaru’s ordinary middle school life takes a thrilling turn when he encounters Alma, an alien entity resembling a mechanised limb called Mecha-Ude. Alma, a member of a rare species, is fleeing from a sinister group hunting their kind down in search of one possessing unparalleled power. Tasked by the resistance group ARMS, this unlikely duo will embark on a perilous journey to save the Mecha-Ude. (Official Trailer)

Negative Positive Angler

Tsunehiro’s life isn’t easy. After a doctor gives him two years to live and debt collectors come knocking, he falls from a bridge. In the knick of time, Hana and her crew spot Tsunehiro and pull him to safety. Before returning, they anchor offshore to fish and Tsunehiro catches a huge sea bass in a bout of beginner’s luck. As his apartment building crumbles, Tsunehiro’s new life begins to unfold! (Official Trailer)

Good Bye, Dragon Life

Long ago, the most ancient of divine dragons was slain by a human. The mighty dragon accepted its death when suddenly, it was reborn as Dolan, a man who lives in a quiet village. While spending another peaceful day toiling in the fields, he meets Celina, a half-human, half-snake creature looking for a partner. The unlikely duo become friends, but challenges lie ahead that threaten their new bond. (Official Trailer)

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance

During the upheaval of the Bakumatsu Era, there was an Imperialist warrior feared as the ‘Hitokiri Battosai’. However, upon the arrival of the new era the Battosai disappeared from the public eye, leaving behind just his legend of the strongest Revolutionary warrior. (Official Trailer)

5 October

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online – Season 2

Now finding themselves entering a new battle royale death match tournament that was announced out of the blue. LPFM is eyed as the top favorite candidate team to win, but the team will have to endure several rigorous ordeals to get there: a playing field that sinks into the ocean with the passage of time, an [UNKNOWN] area hidden in the middle of the map, and an anonymous team conspiracy. In addition to all of this, all players will have to follow some shocking special rules if they want to play the game and win…(Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians

At Letran Magic Academy, two unlikely friends share one dream: to become magicians. Kurumi is an average girl who’s a bit naive, while Yuzu is the distinguished daughter of a noble magician family. They need to get into a special magician training class, but they fail the entrance exam. All hope seems lost until mysterious homeroom teacher Minami Suzuki arrives, and their luck takes a sudden turn. (Official Trailer)

6 October

BLUE LOCK – Season 2

After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan’s very own U-20 national team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Arabic

You are Ms. Servant

Hitoyoshi, a high school kid who lives alone, hears a knock on his door. He opens it to find a strange girl offering to be his maid. She has beautiful black hair, graceful manners, and… a dark past as an assassin. But despite her deadly background and lack of household skills, Hitoyoshi takes her in. As she adjusts to her new life, she begins to experience emotions she’s never felt before. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga

Brothers Rin and Yukio head to Lake Towada in Aomori to search for Shura, who had suddenly disappeared. There, they find Shura’s birthplace – the place where Shiro became her guardian. As their search continues, Rin and Yukio discover the fate that awaits Shura. Meanwhile, Lightning, one of the Arch Knights, arrives at the Japan Branch of the Knights of the True Cross and begins his investigation into the Illuminati. Lightning deduces that everything began on the ‘Blue Night’ as he gradually steps into the dark side of the Knight of the True Cross….(Official Trailer)

Dubs include: French and German

7 October

MF Ghost – Season 2

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG – and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and Brazilian Portuguese

TsumaSho

Keisuke Niijima has lived in grief since his wife, Takae, passed away 10 years ago. But when a young girl visits, claiming to be Takae reincarnated, Keisuke and his daughter, Mai, are drawn into a miraculous reunion. As the girl reveals intimate details only they could know, the Niijima family slowly begins to heal, rediscovering love and warmth in the most unexpected way. (Official Trailer)

8 October

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

Yoshino’s engagement is far from a dream come true. Her grandfather, head of the largest yakuza group in Kansai, has arranged her marriage to Kirishima, grandson of the Miyama Clan leader, as part of a truce. To Yoshino’s surprise, Kirishima seems kind and charming for a yakuza member. But his warm facade only serves to mask a dark and dangerous truth. (Official Trailer)

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions – Season 2

Ron Kamonohashi was once regarded as a genius at the top detective training academy. But after a fatal mistake, he was expelled and forbidden to become a detective. Years later, police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on Ron’s door seeking help on a serial murder case. He finds Ron, now a messy-haired recluse, who agrees. Together, this mismatched detective team begins solving their first mystery. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German

Natsume’s Book of Friends – Season 7

Natsume Takashi has the ability to see spirits, which he has long kept secret. However, once he inherits a strange book that belonged to his deceased grandmother, Reiko, he discovers the reason why spirits surround him. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles – Season 2

Humans and katawara are at war, but there are those on each side who join forces. Tama is a fox spirit who loves humans, while her sendou stepbrother, Jinka, despises them. Together, they use the power of spirit transformation to defeat the monstrous katawara and put an end to the evils of this chaotic age. What destiny awaits the duo at the end of their journey? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

The spirit Hanako-kun and his human assistant, first-year student Nene Yashiro, keep the peace between supernatural forces and the students of Kamome Academy. When they’re not fighting to maintain balance between the living and spirit worlds, how do they spend their time? Join Hanako-kun and Nene on their adventures after school! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

10 October

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

Jill breaks out of prison the night before she’s set to be executed by her fiancé, Crown Prince Gerald. She’s struck by an arrow while escaping, but instead of dying, she’s transported six years into the past –to the night she and Gerald met. Desperate to alter fate, she instead proposes to the first man she sees, Hadis Teos Rave, her enemy in the future. This is her last chance to get it right! (Official Trailer)

10 October

Nina the Starry Bride

Nina never imagined she would be at the center of a royal deception. She’s had a rough start in life as an orphan in the castle town of Fortna. But when Prince Azure notices that her deep blue eyes look the same as the late Princess Alisha’s, he ordains that she takes her place and marry the Prince of Galgada. Despite this uncertain fate, she finds joy in knowing someone finally needs her. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

11 October

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the ‘Demon Realm’? (Official Trailer)

13 October

Demon Lord 2099

Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilisation has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers – nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French



Shangri-La Frontier – Season 2

Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian

15 October

After repelling demonic invaders, Princess Liliana leaves the Heiligh Kingdom in search of aid. Hajime decides to join her before tackling the two remaining Great Labyrinths. Along the way, they learn of an attempted invasion and that Cam, the chief of the Haulia Tribe, was captured by the Empire. Hajime vows to use every power he can muster to make it right. Let’s get this party started! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Coming soon:

Bananya Around The World

Bananya returns! The mysterious cat who lives inside a banana is back for a new adventure when a ball of light appears. After the ball flashes, a new cat named Baby Sweet emerges. The two quickly become friends and set off on a grand adventure to discover new and exciting places around the world. Join the new friends on their journey! (Official Trailer)

