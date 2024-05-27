Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 27 May to 2 June 2024.

New films in cinemas

30 May

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

Synopsis: Despite a strong field, Karasuno High volleyball team advances past preliminary round of Harutaka tournament in Miyagi prefecture to reach the third round.

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka.

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 25m.

High & Low: John Galliano

Synopsis: Documentary covering the rise, fall, and eventual comeback of fashion designer John Galliano.

Director: Kevin Macdonald.

Cast: John Galliano.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 117m.

The Beast

Synopsis: In the near future, when emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle has plans to undergo a treatment that will rid her of any strong feelings until she finds herself drawn to a mysterious and possibly dangerous man.

Director: Bertrand Bonello.

Cast: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 146m.

The Garfield Movie

Synopsis: Based on the popular comic strip, Chris Pratt voices the grumpy, sarcastic, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat in this family film.

Director: Mark Dindal.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bowen Yang.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 41m.

Unsung Hero

Synopsis: When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Australia to the States, searching for a brighter future in this faith-based drama.

Director: Joel Smallbone, Richard Ramsey.

Cast: Daisy Betts, Joey Smallbone.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 114m.

Recent new film releases

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (23 May)

Synopsis: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) is Furiosa, the one-armed renegade warrior from George Miller’s Oscar winner Mad Max: Fury Road, in this story taking place before she met Max. (You can read ScreenHub’s review of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by Stephen A Russell.)

Director: George Miller.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 2h 20m.

Radical (23 May)

Synopsis: In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to break through his students’ apathy and unlock their curiosity, their potential… and maybe even their genius.

Director: Christopher Zalla.

Cast: Eugenio Derbez.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 127m.

NT Live: Nye (25 May)

Synopsis: Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in this surreal journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS, from the National Theatre’s 2024 season of live recordings direct from the London stage. Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris.

Director: Rufus Norris.

Cast: Michael Sheen.

Classification: E.

Runtime: 185m.

