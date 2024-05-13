Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 13 to 19 May 2024.

New films in cinemas now

After Death (15 May)

Synopsis: Based on the true accounts of New York Times Bestselling authors, survivors give us a peek into life’s biggest question: What happens when we die?

Director: Stephen Gray, Chris Radtke

Cast: Michael Jovanovski, Koko Marshall

Classification: MA

Runtime: 108m

Fight to Live (15 May)

Synopsis: This documentary looks at a young woman’s journey from victim to conqueror; from a troubled young kid in Launceston, to a terrified mother protecting herself and her children from an abuser, Bec has been through hell and come out a woman comfortable in her own skin, living on her own terms, and dominating in one of the world’s toughest sports.

Director: Tom Haramis

Cast: Bec Rawlings

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 80m

Transformers: 40th Anniversary Event (15 May)

Synopsis: Special screenings celebrating The Transformers, the original ’80s animated series. Promises to ‘take you back to the very beginning as the original voice actors team up for the first time in decades to revisit their characters and recreate the enduring magic of The Transformers.’

Director: John Gibbs

Cast: Frank Welker, Peter Cullen

Classification: G

Runtime: 96m

John Singer Sargent: Fashion and Swagger (15 May)

Synopsis: Documentary on the life and work of John Singer Sargent, one of the great portrait artists of his era.

Director: John Singer Sargent

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 30m

Greatest Days (16 May)

Synopsis: A feature adaptation of The Band musical, following five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, to relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Director: Coky Giedroyc

Cast: Aisling Bea, Lara McDonnell

Classification: M

Runtime: 112m

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (16 May)

Synopsis: Young D’Artagnan arrives in Paris, trying to find the attackers who left him for dead. He instead finds a real war brewing and joins the king’s three musketeers – Athos, Porthos and Aramis – as they work to ensure the future of France.

Director: Martin Bourboulon

Cast: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel

Classification: M

Runtime: 121m

IF (16 May)

Synopsis: Ryan Reynolds stars in this family film as a man with the ability to talk to other people’s imaginary friends and discovers that some of them are harbouring a resentment and anger after being forgotten and left without any friendship or love.

Director: John Krasinski

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Classification: PG

Runtime: 90m

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (16 May)

Synopsis: Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) stars in this first entry of a trilogy in The Strangers horror franchise. In Chapter I, a young woman starts a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason.

Director: Renny Harlin

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Emma Horvath

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 91m

The Way, My Way (16 May)

Synopsis: The true story of a stubborn, self-centred Australian man who decides to walk the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. He doesn’t know why he’s doing it… but one step at a time, it will change him and his outlook on life forever. Based on Bill Bennett’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

Director: Bill Bennett

Cast: Chris Haywood, Jennifer Cluff

Classification: PG

Runtime: 100m

MetOpera: La Rondine (18 May)

Synopsis: Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, with soprano Angel Blue starring as the sophisticated French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his company debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess.

Director: Speranza Scappucci

Cast: Angel Blue, Jonathan Tetelman

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 170m

Recent new film releases

Housekeeping for Beginners (9 May)

Synopsis: Dita never wanted to be a mother, but circumstances force her to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters, tiny troublemaker Mia and rebellious teen Vanesa. A battle of wills ensues as the three continue to butt heads and become an unlikely family that must fight to stay together.

Director: Goran Stolevski.

Cast: Anamaria Marinca, Alina Serban.

Classification: M.

Runtime: 107m.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (9 May)

Synopsis: The director of the Maze Runner trilogy helms this entry in the Planet of the Apes series.

Director: Wes Ball.

Cast: Freya Allan, Owen Teague.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 140m.

Monster (Kaibutsu) (9 May)

Synopsis: When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong in this Cannes award-winning suspense drama from filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she storms into the school demanding to know what’s going on. But as the story unfolds through the eyes of mother, teacher and child, the truth gradually emerges.

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Cast: Hinata Hiiragi, Soya Kurokawa.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 125m.

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding (9 May)

Synopsis: On the eve of their former best friend’s wedding, four of their childhood friends receive a drunken voicemail from her, confessing that she believes she is making a mistake. The four friends then decide to stop the union.

Director: Kay Cannon.

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 120m

Rascal Does Not Dream – Double Feature (9 May)

Synopsis: A double feature helping of the Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise. Sakuta Azusagawa’s peaceful relationship with his girlfriend Mai is turned upside down when two versions of Shoko, his first love, return to his life.

Director: Shôji Masui.

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 2hr 35m.