News

 > Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 6 to 12 May 2024.
6 May 2024
Paul Dalgarno
A nun and various other people look out onto a city street in a publicity still for Call the Midwife Season 11 on BritBox.

Streaming

Call the Midwife – Season 11. Image: Creator: Sally Mais/ Neals Street Productions/ BritBox.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (9 May)

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

Recently added

Sitting in Limbo (30 April)

Sitting in Limbo. Image: BritBox.

Film (2020). A devastating and powerful story of immigrant Anthony Bryan, who was wrongfully detained by the Home Office. Anthony faces deportation after living in the United Kingdom for 50 years. This emotional drama follows Anthony, one of more than 80 real-life victims of the UK’s Windrush scandal, where people were wrongfully detained, denied legal rights and threatened with deportation in 2018. Starring Nadine Marshall (Criminal Justice, Silent Witness), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, Deadwater Fall), and Patrick Robinson (Shetland, Six Four).

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1 (2 May)

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

Fit to Rule: How Royal Illness Changed History (22 April)

Mini-series (2013). Chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Lucy Worsley, delves into how the physical and mental health of monarchs past has shaped the history of the UK.

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence (24 April)

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence. Image: BritBox.

In another iconic Agatha Christie crime series, Rachel Argyll, a wealthy heiress, is found brutally murdered in her lavish home, where she lives with her husband, Leo, and their five adopted children. Her adopted son Jack Argyll is arrested for her murder, to which he vehemently pleads his innocence. Starring Morven Christie (Payback, The Replacement), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time), Matthew Goode (Discovery of Witches, The Good Wife) and Anthony Boyle (Tolkien, Tetris).

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Our Law on SBS streaming
Features

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what to watch on SBS on Demand from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Halloween Ends. Image: Paramount+
Features

Paramount+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Paramount+ from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Bodkin. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

From Barbie to Bodkin and Blood of Zeus Season 2, your guide to new shows and films to stream on…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Pretty Little Liars Summer School. Image: Binge
Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A man and woman walk along a city street at night, lit by lampposts, in a publicity still for Interview With The Vampire Season 2 on AMC+.
Features

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder from 6 to 12 May…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login