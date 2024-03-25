BritBox: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (25 March)

Series (2018). A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Obituary (28 March)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2 (19 March)

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan. Season 4 of the show has been confirmed, with filming due to start shortly.

Hullraisers – Season 2 (21 March)

Comedy sitcom series following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Kingston upon Hull, England: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead, Taj Atwal and Sinead Matthews. Written by Lucy Beaumont, Anne-Marie O’Connor and Caroline Moran.