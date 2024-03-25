News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 25 to 31 March in Australia.
25 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Mrs Wilson. Image: BritBox.

New to streaming this week

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (25 March)

Series (2018). A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Obituary (28 March)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Added last week

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2 (19 March)

Hope Street. Image: BritBox/ BBC.

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan. Season 4 of the show has been confirmed, with filming due to start shortly.

Hullraisers – Season 2 (21 March)

Hullraisers. Image: Britbox.

Comedy sitcom series following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Kingston upon Hull, England: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead, Taj Atwal and Sinead Matthews. Written by Lucy Beaumont, Anne-Marie O’Connor and Caroline Moran.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

