BritBox: new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (13 August)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate. Watch trailer.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3 (15 August)

Sister Boniface – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West. Watch trailer.

BritBox: recently added

How the Victorians Built Britain (6 August)

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

What Remains (8 August)

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning. Watch the trailer.

Soundproof (30 July)

Film (2006). In this drama, Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Baptiste – Season 2 (1 August)

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

Bloodlands – Season 2 (25 July)

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

The Chase – Seasons 1 & 2 (18 July)

Series (2006-2007). Drama set in a family-run veterinary practice in the fictional town of Oxley, Yorkshire, England. Follows radically different siblings Anna and Sarah, whose long-held secrets threaten to tear them apart. Starring Gaynor Faye, Nicola Stephenson and Sunetra Sarker.

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence (11 July)

Miniseries. Based on the true story of the 1993 murder of Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, this series adapts the memoir In Pursuit of the Truth by DCI Clive Driscoll and follows the Lawrence family’s fight for justice, and the police investigation which finally led to the convictions of two of his killers in 2012, 18 years after Stephen’s death. Starring Steve Coogan, Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte.

Grace – Season 4 (2 July)

Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.