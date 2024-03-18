BritBox: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2 (19 March)

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan. Season 4 of the show has been confirmed, with filming due to start shortly.

Hullraisers – Season 2 (21 March)

Hullraisers. Image: Britbox.

Comedy sitcom series following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Kingston upon Hull, England: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead, Taj Atwal and Sinead Matthews. Written by Lucy Beaumont, Anne-Marie O’Connor and Caroline Moran.

Recently added

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (14 March)

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? Image: BritBox.

Mini-series. Bobby Jones finds a dying man over a cliff and seeks to uncover the mystery behind the victim’s last words. His friend, Lady Frances, joins him in what seems to be a potential murder case. Starring Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton and Daniel Ings. Inspired by the 1934 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The three-episode series was written and directed by Hugh Laurie, who also appears in the show as Dr Nicholson.

Baptiste – Season 1 (7 March)

British TV drama in which Julien Baptiste, a retired police detective, specialises in missing-persons cases. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine.

Cash in the Attic – Season 16 (5 March)

The team is back to find hidden treasures in the homes of people who need to raise some cash before taking those items to auction.