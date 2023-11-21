News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

BritBox: new shows streaming in December 2023

From the Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special to Archie, here's your guide to the best new shows on BritBox this December.
21 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Sister Boniface Mysteries: Christmas Special. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this December.

4 Dec

Sister Boniface Mysteries: Christmas Special

When a precious jewel is stolen from a snowbound train, the crime-solving nun turns from passenger to detective – uncovering murder, ancient curses and dark family secrets.

13 Dec

Stonemouth

Stewart Gilmour (Peter Mullan) returns to his hometown for his best friend’s funeral after being run out of Stonemouth two years earlier by his girlfriend Ellie’s criminal family, and is forced to face up to his past while uncovering the sinister truth behind his friend’s apparent suicide.

14 Dec

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie

Lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr embarks on a personal Great British adventure inspired by his literary heroine, heading off in search of the places that inspired her.

Archie

Archie. Image: Britbox.

Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, this exclusive BritBox Original drama explores the life of Archibald Alexander Leach (AKA Cary Grant) through the lofty highs and troubling lows of his life and career, showcasing the actor’s life from humble beginnings, growing up in poverty in Bristol as Archibald Leach to his unlikely journey into show business, and his Hollywood life at the height of his fame: handsome, wealthy, and one of the most sought-after movie stars in the world.

20 Dec

Press

Set in the fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry, Press follows the personal lives and the constant professional dilemmas facing its characters. The series follows their lives as they attempt to balance work and play, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the 24-hour global news cycle and an industry in turmoil.

Date TBC

All Creatures Big and Small: Christmas Special 2023

The Christmas Special of this much-loved, critically acclaimed series set in the British countryside. Continuing on from the fourth season, the war still casts its long shadow on the residents of Skeldale House. James tries to return to his pregnant wife, while Helen prepares for labour.


Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
Toliopoulos. Image is of four different pictures side by side with a diagonal yellow slash separating them. On the left a young woman with long dark hair and a greenish top, then a man with dark hair, glasses, a black shirt and brown jacket. Then a young grim looking blonde girl holding a rabbit. Final image is a side on head shot of a handsome young man of Greek appearance.
Features

Alexei Toliopoulos introduces us to Brollie and lesser-known Australian classics

From Ozploitation to the New Wave of Horror, Alexei Toliopoulos takes a deep dive into Australian film in Brollie's 'Sunburnt…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from 'The Tuba Thieves'. Image: TOFF. A figure with long curly black hair and brown skin wearing a black top stands in a garden with a moody atmosphere, looking into the distance.
News

The Other Film Festival streams free movies on ACMI this weekend

Log into ACMI's Cinema 3 for a free selection of Deaf and Disability-led films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Heartbreak High wins the International Emmy for Best Kids: Live-Action

The hit Australian drama has added to its trophy cabinet with a big win at the International Emmy Awards in…

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Narrow Road to the Deep North: Jacob Elordi leads new Prime series

Based on Richard Flanagan's novel, The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a new Australian series set in WWII…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Faraway Downs review: Baz Luhrmann lands his Australia re-do

The 2008 film has been reimagined and recut into six episodes, giving what was an already epic story (even) more…

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login