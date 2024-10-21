BritBox: new shows & films streaming November 2024

BritBox: new this month

5 Nov

My King Charles

My King Charles. Image: BritBox/ Anwar Hussein.

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

7 Nov

Ridley – Season 2

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

8 Nov

Mr Turner

Mr Turner. Image: BritBox.

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

12 Nov

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shento and Samuel West.

22 November

The Bay – Seasons 3 & 4

The Bay. Image: BritBox.

Series. Follow Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, the area’s newest officer, as she’s thrown into navigating the increasingly complex challenges of her new job in the gritty, northern UK coastal town of Morecambe.

From a gripping missing-persons case to a murder case that unsettles the quaint town, the plot quickly escalates into a darker investigation, with untold secrets that plague the community. Starring Marsha Thomason and Barry Sloane.

25 Nov

Midsomer Murders – Season 23

Series. And … we’re back with everyone’s favourite veteran Chief Inspector and his young colleague as they investigate (even more) murders in and around Midsomer County. In episode 1 of Season 23, a survivalist is found murdered in his bombproof shelter, unraveling a dark conspiracy that shows how far people will go to escape the end of the world. Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark and Barry Jackson.

29 Nov

Mothering Sunday

Mothering Sunday. Image: BritBox.

Film (2021). A maidservant for the Niven family, Jane Fairchild, doesn’t quite know how to react when she receives an invitation to spend the day with her wealthy neighbour, Paul Sheringham. Directed by Eva Husson. Starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman. Watch the trailer.

Rotten Tamatoes’ Critics Consensus states that:

Mothering Sunday works at a frustratingly chilly remove, but involving performances and solid overall craft mean it’s rarely less than engaging.