BritBox: new shows and films streaming this week

Added this week

Black Widow: The Killing of David Jackson (25 June, also on Prime Video)

Two-part true crime documentary examining the events that led to the murder of 78-year-old former army officer David Jackson by his 66-year-old wife Penny in Somerset on the eve of Valentine’s Day 2021.

Men Up (27 June)

2023 Film. The story of the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of ordinary middle-aged men who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home. Starring Iwan Rheon, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri, Phaldut Sharma and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Ashley Way.

Added recently

Without Sin (20 June)

A gripping crime drama series about a grieving mother who develops a relationship with the man she believes murdered her daughter. Three years on from the death of her daughter, Uber driver Stella is still unable to move on. With her family life in tatters, she suddenly gets a message from the man who killed her child. Starring Vicky McClure, Dorothy Atkinson and Johnny Harris.

Here We Go – Season 2 (13 June)

Comedy series. This new and eventful season gives an update on the chaotic lives of the Jessop family. Optimistic mother Rachel tries to keep the family on track, as her husband (a former Olympic archer) attempts to put his ego aside and navigate his self-esteem issues. Uncle Robin and daughter Amy continue to struggle with their love lives, and grandmother Sue is threatening to move in. Starring BAFTA Nominee Alison Steadman, Jim Howick, and Katherine Parkinson.

Married to a Psychopath – Season 1 (11 June)

Documentary series. Never-before-told story of how rural detective Charles Henry used his spare time to hunt down and bring Malcolm Webster – a ruthless killer who targeted wealthy women – to justice.

Endeavour – Season 9 (6 June)

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Seasons 1-8 all available to stream exclusively on BritBox.