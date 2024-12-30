News

 > Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025 on BritBox with this guide.
30 Dec 2024 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Streaming

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

BritBox: new to streaming

The Control Room (1 Jan)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.
The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (23 Dec)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.
Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

Breathe (23 Dec)

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3 (24 Dec)

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024 (24 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.
All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

Case Sensitive – Seasons 1 & 2 (16 Dec)

Series. In this crime thriller, a woman and her five-year-old daughter are discovered dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, a case that divides new DS Charlie Zailer and her DC Simon Waterhouse. Starring Olivia Williams, Darren Boyd and Peter Wight.

The Amazing Mrs Pritchard – Season 1 (17 Dec)

Series. A comedy-drama following Mrs Pritchard, supermarket manager, who decides to run for election. Starring Jane Horrocks, Steven Mackintosh and Jodhi May.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 (18 Dec)

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.
Sister Boniface Mysteries. Image: BritBox.

Special. Join everybody’s favourite nun and part-time forensic scientist, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) this holiday season for a festive episode of sleuthing. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are rehearsing for a production of Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure has never been higher to deliver on their biggest and best performance yet.

Starring Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu.

The Limehouse Golem (19 Dec)

The Limehouse Golem. Image: Lionsgate. Best 5 films to stream.
The Limehouse Golem. Image: Lionsgate.

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.

In the Dark – Season 1 (20 Dec)

Series. In this police procedural, we meet Murphy, a drink-hard, live-hard woman in her twenties, who is also blind. Things take a considerable turn for the sinister when she comes across what she believes is the corpse of her closest friend outside her apartment. Starring Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz.

Discover more recent BritBox streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Split: Barcelona. Image: ABC iview. Stream this week.
Features

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2026 on ABC iview with this…

Paul Dalgarno
IF. Image: Binge.
Features

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025 on Paramount+ with…

Paul Dalgarno
The Rig Season 2. Image: Prime Video.
Features

Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025 on Prime Video with this…

Paul Dalgarno
Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan
Features

Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025 on Stan with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Missing You. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025 on Netflix with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login