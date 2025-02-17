BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards (16 Feb/ 19 Feb: Australia)

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards. Image: BritBox.

Special. The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant, direct from Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards are renowned for playing to an impressive line-up of stars and are regarded as an important indicator of the frontrunners for the Academy Awards.

Expect amazing performances, A-list interviews, and awards, all taking place in front of a star-studded audience at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall. Livestream on 16 Feb. Australia: Red Carpet highlights and Awards Ceremony hosted by David Tennant on-demand from 9.30am AEDT on Monday 19 February.

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Mini series. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

The Body Detectives (14 Feb)

Series. IMDb: Ex-detective Dave Grimstead, from Locate International, revisits cases of unidentified bodies around the UK using cutting-edge forensics. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Brutchart.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.