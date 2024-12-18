BritBox: best new shows streaming January 2025

BritBox: new to streaming

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

Call the Midwife – Season 14 (16 Jan)

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox.

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

24 Dec

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

23 Dec

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

Breathe

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

20 Dec

In the Dark – Season 1

Series. In this police procedural, we meet Murphy, a drink-hard, live-hard woman in her twenties, who is also blind. Things take a considerable turn for the sinister when she comes across what she believes is the corpse of her closest friend outside her apartment. Starring Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz.

21 Dec

I Want My Wife Back – Season 1

Series. In this romantic-comedy, we follow nice-guy-by-all-accounts Murray, who struggles to comprehend (cos he’s a nice-guy-by-all-accounts) when his wife leaves him on her fortieth birthday. Can he find out what went wrong? And can he win her back? Starring Ben Miller, Caroline Catz and Kenneth Collard.

22 Dec

Silent Witness – Season 26

Silent Witness. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back yet again with a team of exceptional forensic pathologists and scientists who employ all their skills in tracking down people responsible for horrible crimes. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and William Gaminara.

19 Dec

The Limehouse Golem

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.