Binge: new shows streaming this week

New this week

High Country (19 March)

This eight-part mystery-thriller revolves around detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (award-winning actress Leah Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness.

Through an edge-of-your-seat investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge. Also starring internationally acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney and celebrated actors Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

The Reckoning – Season 1 (20 March)

Steve Coogan stars in this story of Jimmy Savile, the British radio and TV presenter whose shocking crimes of sexual abuse only emerged after his death in 2011. Tracing his career from the early ’60s, it reveals the positions of power he held that allowed him to hide in plain sight while forcing his victims into silence.

Top Chef – Season 21 (21 March)

New chefs, new meals, new stress as the hit show returns, this time from the state of Wisconsin.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Fresh from its Oscars domination, Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster 2023 film comes to Binge with its story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

Recently added

Apples Never Fall – Season 1 (14 March)

Happily married for decades and with four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles), Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening) are enjoying their golden years together after selling their successful tennis academy. But when Joy suddenly disappears and suspicion falls on her husband, it throws everything their kids thought they knew about their parents’ union into question in this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1 (14 March)

Inspired by Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary, Christina Elmore, Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino and Natasha Behnam star in this political drama as journalists who bond while on the road covering each and every move of the flawed presidential candidates who are in the battle for the White House.

Asteroid City (15 March)

Wes Anderson’s 2023 film following a writer and his famous play about a grieving father who travels with his family to Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.