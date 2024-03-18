News

 > Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.
18 Mar 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Streaming

Leah Purcell in High Country. Image: Binge.

Share Icon

New this week

High Country (19 March)

This eight-part mystery-thriller revolves around detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (award-winning actress Leah Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness.

Through an edge-of-your-seat investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge. Also starring internationally acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney and celebrated actors Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

Read: High Country, Binge – streaming preview

The Reckoning – Season 1 (20 March)

Steve Coogan stars in this story of Jimmy Savile, the British radio and TV presenter whose shocking crimes of sexual abuse only emerged after his death in 2011. Tracing his career from the early ’60s, it reveals the positions of power he held that allowed him to hide in plain sight while forcing his victims into silence.

Top Chef – Season 21 (21 March)

New chefs, new meals, new stress as the hit show returns, this time from the state of Wisconsin.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Fresh from its Oscars domination, Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster 2023 film comes to Binge with its story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

Read: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

Recently added

Apples Never Fall – Season 1 (14 March)

Happily married for decades and with four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles), Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening) are enjoying their golden years together after selling their successful tennis academy. But when Joy suddenly disappears and suspicion falls on her husband, it throws everything their kids thought they knew about their parents’ union into question in this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

Read: Apples Never Fall, Binge review: a big twist inward

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1 (14 March)

Inspired by Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary, Christina Elmore, Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino and Natasha Behnam star in this political drama as journalists who bond while on the road covering each and every move of the flawed presidential candidates who are in the battle for the White House.   

Asteroid City (15 March)

Wes Anderson’s 2023 film following a writer and his famous play about a grieving father who travels with his family to Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

High Country, Binge review: dark and potent crime drama

The Victorian-shot series starring Leah Purcell stands out from the pack with its authentically shady sense of place.

Anthony Morris
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Binge, AMC+ and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login