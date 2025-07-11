Astro Bot gets more Vicious Void Galaxy DLC, with very cool cameos

Team Asobi’s Astro Bot has just received a major update, introducing more levels to Vicious Void Galaxy. This add-on realm now comprises five new, very difficult levels, each with their own unique Special Bots to rescue, representing some fan-favourite characters.

When Team Asobi announced these new levels – Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, High Inflation, and a fifth mystery stage – it confirmed Ghost of Yotei would be represented with a cameo appearance by protagonist Atsu. But there are two other equally exciting cameos in this lot of levels, representing characters who’ve long been requested by fans.

Spoilers follow, so tread carefully if you’d like to continue reading.

On launch, Astro Bot was roundly praised for its tight platformer gameplay, and how it injected joy into every part of its many worlds. Its cameos were also a source of delight, as players uncovered various nods to PlayStation’s history, and its many beloved characters. But there was one franchise that appeared to be missing – Final Fantasy.

In fact, there was no representation for Square Enix games, despite the company’s long relationship with PlayStation. At the time, Team Asobi said a range of studio partners had put up their hands to have their characters included in the game, but it could not comment on why Final Fantasy was not represented.

Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet simply said he ‘really respected the choice of each publisher.’

Now, after years filled with questions and requests, it appears Square Enix has relented, as the new Vicious Void Galaxy DLC introduces Final Fantasy 7‘s Cloud and Sephiroth as collectible Special Bots. The caveat is you’ll really need to put in the time, effort, and talent to earn them as you romp through a gauntlet of platformer stages.

Speaking from experience, Astro Bot‘s DLC levels are all incredibly challenging. They tend to rely on good timing and reflexes, to the point where you’ll need to play levels over and over again to properly learn timings, and adapt to each new challenge.

While the vast majority of your time in Astro Bot will be spent marvelling at cartoony trees and dazzling rainbow sights, even the base game’s later stages are tough, demanding a precision that may inspire tears. As a personal admission, trying to finish the game’s final stage during its review period caused flowing tears on my end, with my eventual victory being warmly greeted through a blur of water.

Astro Bot‘s Vicious Void Galaxy – even by name alone – sparks a deep fear in me, because I know how badly I want to unlock those Cloud and Sephiroth Special Bots. Final Fantasy 7 holds a very dear place in my heart, and it certainly earns its spot in Astro Bot‘s lore.

Anyone keen to hop into Astro Bot‘s new stages will be able to do so from today, as Update 1.017 is now live on PlayStation 5. (You may need to do a manual check if it hasn’t automatically downloaded.) For anyone who fell off the game post-launch, it will likely be a delight to discover a whole new raft of challenges to complete, adding to the brilliance of this bright, bouncy platformer.

