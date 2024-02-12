Binge: new shows streaming this week

News

Your guide to what's new to stream on Binge from 12 to 18 February in Australia.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Grimsburg. Image: Binge.

New this week

Grimsburg – Season 1 (12 Feb)

New animated comedy series starring Jon Hamm as the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – his family.

S.W.A.T – Season 7 (17 Feb)

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Added last week

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12 (5 Feb)

The twelfth and final ten-episode season of the award-winning comedy series, starring Seinfeld creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself.

Allegiance – Season 1 (8 Feb)

A character-driven police procedural about identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding truth within the heart of a flawed justice system. Stars Supinder Wraich and Stephen Lobo.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (5 Feb)

DI Neville Parker and the team are back on the idyllic Caribbean island of Saint Marie with more ingenious murders to solve.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

