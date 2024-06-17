Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week on Binge

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (17 June)

Series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (20 June)

Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to be crowned best at the wheel.

Anyone But You (21 June)

2023 film. After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Saw X (21 June)

2023 horror film. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Murder is Easy (23 June)

A new adaptation from Agatha Christie, the grand dame of cosy crime. On a train to London, the ambitious Luke Fitzwilliam meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him of a string of mysterious deaths in her quaint English village. Locals believe the deaths are accidents but she believes otherwise. When she is later found murdered, Fitzwilliam is determined to unmask the killer.

Added recently to Binge

Dumb Money (10 June)

Film. David vs. Goliath tale about everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the world’s hottest company.

Raise on Dance Moms: The Reunion (12 June)

The iconic cast of Dance Moms is back with the dancers from the show reuniting ‘to talk about the good, bad and everything else in between’ for the Dance Moms Reunion in 2024.