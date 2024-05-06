Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Australia’s Cocaine Crisis (6 May)

The half-hour special focuses on why Australia’s cocaine consumption per capita leads the world and how the so-called ‘party drug’ impacts every level of society.

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14 (7 May)

With more division than ever before, this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Lawyer X: The Untold Story (7 May)

Peter Stefanovic investigates how a high-achieving barrister, hailing from one of Victoria’s most well-to-do families, became a double agent and police informant.

Shelved – Season 1 (8 May)

A workplace comedy, Shelved follows the staff and patrons in the underfunded Jameson branch of the Metropolitan Public Library as they deal with the community and each other’s eccentricities. Wendy Yarmouth, the branch head, is constantly aiming to provide services for the community despite bureaucracy, underfunding, and a lack of resources. Alongside her eclectic staff, including junior librarian Jacqueline ‘Jaq’ Bedard, librarian Howard Tutt and senior librarian and assistant branch head Bryce deLaurel, who all have differing opinions on their library, Wendy finds a way to give to her community and create a ‘found family.’

Barbie (8 May)

Film. Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Read: Barbie review – this Barbie will bust the block

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2 (9 May)

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Eden: Untamed Planet – Season 1 (9 May)

BBC series. Travel to the far corners of the planet and discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all brimming with life. Isolated from the rest of the world, these places have been protected from the most damaging effects of human interference.

George Michael: Portrait Of An Artist (11 May)

A feature film described as ‘by far the most definitive feature documentary’ of George Michael’s amazing life, told candidly by fellow musicians and other friends who loved and respected him.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (12 May)

The biography of renowned actor Rock Hudson is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public ‘ladies’ man’ character to his private life as a gay man.

Added recently

First Time Medics – Season 1 (29 April)

Reality series. Follows the real-time shifts of newly qualified doctors at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Mountain Men – Season 12 (29 April)

Reality series. The mountains of North America hide dangers that few dare to face, but in spite of everything, some men have opted for this way of life in the wilderness.

High Country – Season 1 finale (30 April)

Australian drama. City detective Andie Whitford (Leah Purcell) is the new top cop in the small town of Broken Ridge. In something of a twist for this genre of crime drama, it’s not her home town that she left years ago only to be drawn back by a mystery from her youth; instead she and her family – partner Helen (Sara Wiseman) and their daughter – have left the city after a big case put her in the sights of some very dangerous people. She’s hoping for a break from constant threats and danger.

Read: High Country, Binge review: dark and potent crime drama

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6 (30 April)

Reality show. For Season 6, ten fresh bakers will grace the tent with their presence. Among this season’s bakers are a personal trainer, a doctor, a scientist originally from France and some Baking Show superfans who have dreamed of baking in the Tent for years.

Inside The Shein Machine (1 May)

Reporter Iman Amrani investigates TikTok sensation SHEIN. The Chinese fast-fashion retailer overtook Amazon this year to become the most downloaded shopping app in the US. With the company’s worth reportedly adding up to $43 billion, it’s an unrivalled fashion eCommerce success story. Iman will explore how Shein has mastered social media marketing to become a global fast fashion phenomenon.

Turtles All The Way Down (2 May)

New feature film starring Australian actor Felix Mallard, Isabela Merced, Cree, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and Succession star J. Smith-Cameron. The film tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Merced).

Gogglebox UK – Season 22 (3 May)

Each week households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programmes from the comfort of their own sofas. These programmes may include a high profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week as well as more factual series, hard hitting documentaries and feature films.

The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4 (4 May)

Get to know the line-up of South Africa’s very best amateur bakers competing in the much-loved baking competition, The Great South African Bake Off Season 4. The 10-part series is judged by chefs, Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann, and it is presented by Lesego Tlhabi and Glen Biderman-Pam.