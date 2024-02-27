Binge: new shows streaming March 2024

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Our February streaming guide is here to help.

1 March

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television

This two-hour 50th anniversary special features interviews with original cast members, including Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, as they reflect on the unprecedented success of the most-watched scripted show of all time.

2 March

Cat Person

Susanna Fogel’s 2023 film about a university student who goes on a date with an older man – who doesn’t live up to the person she’s been flirting with over texts. Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

3 March

Strip – Season 1

At the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, VIP dances will set you back $1,000 an hour, with the dancers able to make tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. This ‘eye-opening docuseries’ pulls back the velvet rope to reveal the infighting and extreme monthly maintenance measures the women go to in order to stay on top.

4 March

Mary & George – Season 1

Based on a salacious true story, this lavish period drama depicts Mary Villiers’ ambitious plot to coerce her son George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), the soon-to-be Duke of Buckingham, into seducing King James I (Tony Curran) and becoming his lover. Oscar-winner Julianne Moore stars as the ruthless, scheming future Countess of Buckingham, who will stop at nothing to conquer the royal court with her son by her side.

The Regime – Season 1

The Regime. Image: Binge.

Kate Winslet brings gravitas to the role of The Chancellor – the hard-nosed, foul-mouthed dictator of a fictional European country – in this highly anticipated limited series, also starring Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. From executive producers of Succession, the series chronicles a year behind palace walls as the tightly wound regime begins to unravel.

6 March

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3

Thony De La Rosa returns, still embroiled with the mafia, for whom she ‘cleans’, while trying to make money for her son’s medical bills. Starring Elodie Yung and Adan Canto.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3, Part B

Gordon Ramsay and friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for this, the second part of Season 3.

7 March

Animal Control – Season 2

The return of the animal control workers who face more problems from humans than animals. Comedy series starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Michael Rowland.

14 March

Apples Never Fall – Season 1

Happily married for decades and with four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles), Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening) are enjoying their golden years together after selling their successful tennis academy. But when Joy suddenly disappears and suspicion falls on her husband, it throws everything their kids thought they knew about their parents’ union into question in this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1

Inspired by Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary, Christina Elmore, Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino and Natasha Behnam star in this political drama as journalists who bond while on the road covering each and every move of the flawed presidential candidates who are in the battle for the White House.

15 March

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s 2023 film following a writer and his famous play about a grieving father who travels with his family to Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

19 March

High Country – Season 1

This eight-part mystery-thriller revolves around detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (award-winning actress Leah Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. Through an edge-of-your-seat investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge. Also starring internationally acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney and celebrated actors Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

20 March

The Reckoning – Season 1

Steve Coogan stars in this story of Jimmy Savile, the British radio and TV presenter whose shocking crimes of sexual abuse only emerged after his death in 2011. Tracing his career from the early ’60s, it reveals the positions of power he held that allowed him to hide in plain sight while forcing his victims into silence.

21 March

Top Chef – Season 21

New chefs, new meals, new stress as the hit show returns, this time from the state of Wisconsin.

22 March

Oppenheimer

Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster 2023 film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

