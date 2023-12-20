Binge: new shows streaming January 2024

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform this month.

3 Jan

Taskmaster UK New Year Special 2024

Dragons’ Den star and businesswoman Deborah Meaden, musician Kojey Radical, BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush, naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall, and television and radio presenter Zoe Ball put themselves in the hot seat, as Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne set them copious ridiculous challenges in this must-see one-off special.

10 Jan

Grand Designs UK

Kevin McCloud returns to follow some of the most ambitious home self-building projects around the United Kingdom. From a Neo-Gothic cemetery lodge in South West London to a derelict 17th-century flour mill in Cornwall, they have to be seen to be believed. But will our homeowners stay within their budgets and schedules, or will their big dreams result in bigger blowouts?

11 Jan

Ted – Season 1

Ted. Image: Binge.

More than a decade after a foul-mouthed teddy bear named Ted came to life and ran amok in big-screen hit Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s talking bear is back. Eight-part series Ted takes audiences back to the 1990s as a teenage John Bennett (Max Burkholder) navigates high-school life in Boston with his fluffy best friend by his side in the years following Ted’s brief brush with fame.

13 Jan

Secrets of Penthouse – Season 1

When Bob Guccione founded Penthouse magazine in 1965, most believed he was crazy to take on Playboy – though he was soon laughing all the way to the bank, a multimillionaire pushing the boundaries of adult entertainment. However, upon his death in 2010, his entire fortune was gone. This four-part docuseries charts his epic rise and fall, as told by those who knew him best.

14 Jan

Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1

Three decades after the events of the original series, Belgravia: The Next Chapter picks up in 1871 and centres around the story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright). Following a whirlwind courtship, he marries Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), a newcomer to Belgravia’s high society. However, Clara’s dreams of a happy union are dashed when she discovers just how deeply insecure her new husband has been left by his childhood, and she’ll need to fight for her marriage.

15 Jan

True Detective: Night Country – Season 4

True Detective: Night Country. Image: Binge.

When eight men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska disappear during the last sunset of the year before ‘the long night’, Chief of Police Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) reluctantly re-teams with her former partner, Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who is convinced a dismembered tongue found at the crime scene links back to an unsolved case from their past.

16 Jan

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Live and on demand.

23 Jan

The Way Home – Season 2

The Way Home. Image: Binge.

The Way Home returns for its second season, starring Andie MacDowell. Following Kat’s (Chyler Leigh) declaration that she knew what happened to Jacob (Remy Smith), she’ll put her all into trying to find a way to bring her brother home. In the process, Kat and her mum Del (MacDowell) will make unexpected revelations about their origins that will bring some answers, but pose plenty more questions.

25 Jan

In the Know – Season 1

This adult animated series from Greg Daniels (The Simpsons), Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Zach Woods (Veep) follows stop-motion puppet Lauren Caspian (voiced by Woods) – a well-meaning doofus and the third most popular host on public radio. Every episode takes audiences inside the making of his talk show, before he interviews his real-world guest.

28 Jan

WWE Royal Rumble

Live and on demand.

31 Jan

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11

In the wake of season 10’s shocking ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal, the cast of Vanderpump Rules promises there will be plenty more drama when the reality favourite returns this month, but that things will also be ‘a little different’ as they try to move forward with their shattered friendship group.