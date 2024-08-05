Binge: new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

FBoy Island – Season 2 (5 August)

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5 (6 August)

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

Madame Web (8 August)

Madame Web. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Binge: recently added

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (1 August)

Mr Bigstuff. Image: Binge.

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15 (1 August)

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4 (1 August)

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.

Strange Way Of Life (1 August)

Short film (2023). Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake, who he hasn’t seen for 25 years. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. Directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (4 August)

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. Image: Binge.

Documentary. Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most dazzling stars in cinema history, but the icon, who was married eight times, is just as famous for the drama in her personal life as her movie roles. In this revealing new doco, around 40 hours of rediscovered recordings of the star provide an insight into the actor, who cemented her place in Hollywood after starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cleopatra.

From ScreenHub: