Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new shows streaming

The Franchise – Season 1 (7 October)

Series. The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Billy Magnussen and Aya Cash. Read more about this Binge show on ScreenHub.

Superman & Lois – Season 4 (8 October)

Series. The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Teacup – Season 1 (10 October)

Teacup. Image: Binge.

Series. From the mind of Insidious and The Conjuring, the new eight-episode series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Starring Yvonne Strahovski.

Sweetpea – Season 1 (10 October)

Series. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life is turned upside down, and Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps.

Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything … Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? Starring Ella Purnell and Calam Lynch. Watch the trailer

Caddo Lake (10 October)

Film. New film, from producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George. When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper and Caroline Falk.

Binge: recently added

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 15 (2 October)

Series. Grab your stilettos and get ready to strut all over the city that never sleeps. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield all return this season, along with new housewife Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend.

Velma: This Halloween Needs to be More Special (3 October)

Animated TV special. With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears … if they all want to make it out alive.

Salem’s Lot (3 October)

Film (2024). The adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring and the It films. Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Starring Lewis Pullman and Spencer Treat Clark.

Law & Order – Season 24 (4 October)

Law & Order – Season 24. Image: Binge.

Series. Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City. In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody.

The district attorney’s office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place – and keep the worst offenders off the streets. Watch the trailer.