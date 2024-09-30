Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 15 (2 October)

Series. Grab your stilettos and get ready to strut all over the city that never sleeps. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield all return this season, along with new housewife Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend.

Velma: This Halloween Needs to be More Special (3 October)

Animated TV special. With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears … if they all want to make it out alive.

Salem’s Lot (3 October)

Film (2024). The adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring and the It films. Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Starring Lewis Pullman and Spencer Treat Clark.

Law & Order – Season 24 (4 October)

Series. Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City. In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody. The district attorney’s office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place – and keep the worst offenders off the streets. Watch the trailer.

The Great Escaper (5 October)

Film. Bernard Jordan escapes from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France. Starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (25 September)

Film (2023). Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Chicago P.D. – Season 12 (26 September)

Series. The return of the police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offences, such as organised crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Starring Jason Beghe.

Mean Girls (2024) (26 September)

Film (2024). Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.

The Penguin – Season 1 (20 September)

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. Image: Binge/HBO/Warner Bros.

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

From the four-star ScreenHub review of Binge show, The Penguin:

‘Colin Farrell is back in the prosthetics for The Penguin, a punchy, noir crime series based on Matt Reeve’s 2022 film The Batman. Taking place a week after the Riddler and Batman went head-to-head, and destroyed much of Gotham’s lower-class district in the process, the story follows one Oz ‘The Penguin’ Cobb (Farrell, deep in character), Iceberg Club owner and gangster, whose desperation to climb the crime ladder will see him make a few interesting friends … and many more enemies.

‘While loyally recreating the aesthetics of Reeve’s film (that orange colour wash is still omnipresent, as is the droning orchestral soundtrack), showrunner Lauren LeFranc has more in mind for Gotham, especially when it comes to exploring its rogues gallery, and the regular citizens most affected by their villainous actions.’ Read more …