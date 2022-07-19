Better Call Saul – what happens to Kim?

This article contains spoilers.

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that chronicles Albuquerque-based lawyer Jimmy McGill’s metamorphosis into brash, flashy lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), is on the home straight.

Only five episodes remain of the show that gave us the Hoboken squat cobbler and Chicago sunroof, and loose ends are being neatly tied up. Of the main cast, those who aren’t in Breaking Bad – Lalo, Nacho, Howard and Chuck – are dead.

Except one: Jimmy’s wife and fellow lawyer (and, at times, co-con artist) – she of the perfect ponytail – Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

And we may already have some idea of her fate, as its thread runs through to its sibling series, Breaking Bad.

Which is no surprise. More than a little of Better Call Saul’s genius comes from the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) references to people and events that go down during chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White’s bloody rise and downfall, set six-ish years down the track.

But show creator Vince Gilligan sowed the seeds of Better Call Saul in 2009, and we, the viewers, had no clue at the time.

Back then, in season 2, episode 8 (handily called Better Call Saul), we meet our fast-talking protagonist after everyone’s favourite sci-fi-loving low-level dealer, Badger, gets busted in a sting operation.

Walter White, posing as Badger’s uncle, walks into Saul’s office, one that’s replete with faux columns and the US Constitution emblazoned on the walls. Within a minute, we get a surprisingly forthcoming admission that Saul Goodman wasn’t always Saul Goodman: ‘My real name’s McGill. Yeah, the Jew thing I just do for the homeboys. They all want a pipe-hittin’ member of the tribe, so to speak.’

Later in the episode, when Saul refuses to take a bribe to stop Badger from squealing to the DEA, balaclava-clad Walter and Jesse kidnap Saul and take him out to a field.

And they throw him onto his knees in a shallow grave, Saul yells, desperation cracking his voice: ‘No, it wasn’t me! It was Ignacio, he’s the one! Soy amigo de cartel! [I’m a friend of the cartel!]’

Then, with relief, when he realises they’re not cartel: ‘Lalo didn’t send you? Oh, thank god.’

That 20-second bit of script made no sense then, but makes all the sense now. Nacho and Lalo, mentioned fleetingly in that scene, lived (for a while, at least) in Better Call Saul.

Which brings us to Kim

Better Call Saul loves itself some symbolism, and one of its most striking props is the pricey Zafiro Añejo (‘aged sapphire’) tequila. The bottom-heavy bottle looks carved from a giant crystal of the blue meth Walter White made. Atop sits a gold stopper that looks a bit like a pineapple or thistle flower, but represents an agave plant in a pot.

And the spiky stopper is very much a symbol of Kim’s bond with Jimmy. Two years ago, Peter Gould, who co-created Better Call Saul with Gilligan, said the audience should ‘keep their eyes on the bottle stopper’ if they want to know Kim’s fate.

Kim and Jimmy/ Saul in season 6 of Better Call Saul. Image: Stan.

The first time we see Zafiro Añejo in Better Call Saul is in season 2, when Kim and Jimmy pose as cashed-up siblings and con a douchey investment bro into picking up their hefty hotel bar tab.

After the trio polish off the entire bottle of the $50-a-shot tequila, one of the hotel staff gives the stopper to Kim (I mean, wealthy heiress Giselle St Clair) as a souvenir of sorts. After scamming the obnoxious Ken, Jimmy and Kim run off and passionately kiss – a pivotal moment in their relationship, both romantically and as con artists.

Zafiro Añejo appears again in periods of elation, then mourning. Jimmy buys a bottle as a celebratory tipple when the Sandpiper Crossing nursing home, which had been overcharging its residents, offered to settle in season 3. Next season, Kim brings it out after Jimmy’s brother Chuck dies.

In the penultimate episode of season 5, Kim quits her dream job at law firm Schweikart & Cokely (leaving the Mesa Verde account behind). The sole object she takes from her office is the Zafiro Añejo stopper.

Which brings us to the last time we saw it.

In the opening flash-forward scene of this most recent season of Better Call Saul a mansion, where it appears Jimmy lives alone, is being gutted. As removalists load a dresser into the back of a van, a Zafiro Añejo stopper tumbles into the gutter. Perhaps an omen for the deterioration of their relationship?

A toast to hopefully not becoming toast. Image: Stan.

In any case, the stopper’s presence in Better Call Saul started as a symbol of frivolity – a few thrills where no-one got hurt (except investment bro’s credit card, but come on, he deserved it).

By the time season 4 of Breaking Bad rolls around, the tequila is a symbol of betrayal and death. Gus Fring gifts a poisoned bottle of Zafiro Añejo to Don Eladio, wiping out the cartel boss and his crew at their hacienda.

Will Kim, that final loose end, perish like the rest? Will she hit up the vacuum cleaner guy and slip away under a new identity? Will she betray Jimmy – or will Jimmy walk away from her?

Regardless, it doesn’t look like a happy ending for her. As Gould told Variety in May: ‘the greatest compliment we could have is that folks are worried about Kim Wexler … and you should be.’

Better Call Saul is currently streaming on Stan.