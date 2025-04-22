Oscar-winning films 2006 to 2015 and where to stream them

Oscar-winning films don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.

Here are the winners from 2006 to 2015 and where to stream them currently.

Enjoy!

Crash: 2006 winner

Crash. Image: Lions Gate Films. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2005). Directed and co-written by Paul Haggis, Crash follows the lives of seemingly unconnected Los Angeles citizens in a dramatic story of loss, race and redemption.

Starring Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock and Thandiwe Newton.

Streaming on SBS On Demand.

The Departed: 2007 winner

The Departed. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2006). Martin Scorcese’s crime drama sees an undercover cop and a mole in the police try to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in Boston.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.

Streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge and Prime Video.

No Country for Old Men: 2008 winner

No Country for Old Men. Image: Paramount Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2007). The Coen Brothers turn their hands to a contemporary Western come psychological thriller, in which a hunter inadvertently stumbles on the bloody aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and decides to make off with the money.

Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Streaming on Stan and Paramount+.

Slumdog Millionaire: 2009 winner

Slumdog Millionaire. Image: Pathé Distribution. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2008). A teenager from Mumbai’s slums come under heavy investigation after outperforming expectations on a quiz show with a huge cash prize, and revisits the life events that led to him knowing the answers.

Directed by Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan. Starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Suarabh Shukla.

Streaming on Foxtel Now.

The Hurt Locker: 2010 winner

The Hurt Locker. Image: Summit Entertainment. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2009). Kathryn Bigelow’s tense psychological drama is set during the Iraq War, and follows a maverick sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty.

Streaming on Apple TV+ (rental)

The King’s Speech: 2011 winner

The King’s Speech. Image: Transmission Films. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2010). This period-slash-political drama by Tom Hooper tells the story of King George VI in the UK, his hasty ascension to the throne in 1936, and his work with a speech therapist to lessen his debilitating speech impediment.

Starring Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter.

Streaming on Stan.

The Artist: 2012 winner

The Artist. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2011). Michel Hazanavicius’s black-and-white showbiz drama charts the love story of a silent movie star and an up-and-coming dancer, and how their relationship and fortunes change after the introduction of talking pictures.

Starring Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo and John Goodman.

Streaming on Stan.

Argo: 2013 winner

Argo. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2012). Ben Affleck directs and stars in this period drama in which a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer leads an operation to free six American hostages from Tehran in 1979.

Starring Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and John Goodman.

Streaming on Stan and SBS On Demand.

12 Years a Slave: 2014 Winner

12 Years a Slave. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2013). Steve McQueen’s period drama tells the story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man from upstate New York who is abducted and sold into slavery.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams and Michael Fassbender.

Streaming on Stan.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance): 2015 winner

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2014). in this dark comedy from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, a washed-up superhero actor tries to write, direct and star in a Broadway show.

Starring Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis and Edward Norton.

Streaming on Disney+ and Stan.

