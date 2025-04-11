Best Picture Oscar-winning films 2016 to 2025 and where to stream them

The films that win the Best Picture Oscar don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become rightful classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.

Here are the winners from 2016 to 2025 and where to stream them currently.

Enjoy!

Spotlight: 2016 winner

Spotlight. Entertainment One Features. 2016 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2015). Tom McCarthy’s legal drama tackles the true story of how reporters at the Boston Globe uncovered widespread child sexual abuse at the city’s local Catholic Archdiocese, and the repercussions for the Catholic church more broadly.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keton and Rachel McAdams.

Available to rent on Apple TV+.

Moonlight: 2017 winner

Moonlight. Image: A24. 2017 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2016). In this coming-of-age drama from director Barry Jenkins, a young African-American man tries to come to terms with his sexuality and personality during his childhood, teens and young adulthood.

Starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Trevante Rhodes.

Streaming on Stan.

The Shape of Water: 2018 winner

The Shape of Water. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. 2018 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2017). Guillermo del Toro’s dark romance fantasy tells the story of a lonely janitor in a top secret 1960s research facility who falls in love with an amphibious creature in captivity.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon.

Streaming on Disney+.

Green Book: 2019 Bwinner

Green Book. Image: Universal Pictures. 2019 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2018). In this period drama from director Peter Farrelly, a working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver for an African-American classical pianist on a concert tour in the American South of the 1960s.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini.

Streaming on Netflix.

Parasite: 2020 winner

Parasite. Image: CJ Entertainment. 2020 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2019). Boon Joon Ho’s dark Korean comedy follows the strangely co-dependent relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan, examining greed and class discrimination.

Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong.

Streaming on Netflix & Stan.

ScreenHub: Parasite review

Nomadland: 2021 winner

Nomadland. Image: Searchlight Pictures. 2021 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2020). Chloé Zhao’s road-trip film follows a woman in her sixties, who embarks on a journey through the American West after the Great Recession, living as a modern-day nomad.

Starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Streaming on Disney+.

CODA: 2022 winner

CODA. Image: Apple Original Films. 2022 Best Picture Oscar .

Film (2021). Sian Heder’s coming-of-age comedy drama in which a young woman finds herself torn between pursuing her musical passion and her fear of abandoning her deaf parents when the family’s fishing business is threatened.

Starring Emilia Jones, Maree matlin and Troy Kotsur.

Streaming on Apple TV+.

ScreenHub: CODA deserved the Oscar as a tribute to its process

Everything Everywhere All at Once: 2023 winner

Everything Everywhere All At Once. Image: A24. 2023 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2022). A mindbending adventure epic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart in which a middle-aged Chinese immigrant to the US discovers she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Streaming on Netflix & Stan.

ScreenHub: Everything Everywhere All at Once review

Oppenheimer: 2024 winner

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. 2024 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2023). Christopher Nolan’s star-studded epic dramatises the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a decisive role in developing the atomic bombs used on Japan in World War II.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Streaming on Paramount+.

ScreenHub: Oppenheimer review

Anora: 2025 winner

Anora. Directed by Sean Baker. Image: Neon. 2025 Best Picture Oscar.

Film (2024). Sean Baker’s dark and raunchy comedy follows a young stripper from Brooklyn who meets and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But her fairy tale is threatened as her new husband’s parents head to New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Yura Borisov.

Streaming on Prime Video & Disney+.