Best Picture Oscar-winning films 2016 to 2025 and where to stream them

The films that win the Best Picture Oscar don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become rightful classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.
Here are the winners from 2016 to 2025 and where to stream them currently.
Spotlight: 2016 winner
Film (2015). Tom McCarthy’s legal drama tackles the true story of how reporters at the Boston Globe uncovered widespread child sexual abuse at the city’s local Catholic Archdiocese, and the repercussions for the Catholic church more broadly.
Starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keton and Rachel McAdams.
Available to rent on Apple TV+.
Moonlight: 2017 winner
Film (2016). In this coming-of-age drama from director Barry Jenkins, a young African-American man tries to come to terms with his sexuality and personality during his childhood, teens and young adulthood.
Starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Trevante Rhodes.
Streaming on Stan.
The Shape of Water: 2018 winner
Film (2017). Guillermo del Toro’s dark romance fantasy tells the story of a lonely janitor in a top secret 1960s research facility who falls in love with an amphibious creature in captivity.
Starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon.
Streaming on Disney+.
Green Book: 2019 Bwinner
Film (2018). In this period drama from director Peter Farrelly, a working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver for an African-American classical pianist on a concert tour in the American South of the 1960s.
Starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini.
Streaming on Netflix.
Parasite: 2020 winner
Film (2019). Boon Joon Ho’s dark Korean comedy follows the strangely co-dependent relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan, examining greed and class discrimination.
Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong.
Nomadland: 2021 winner
Film (2020). Chloé Zhao’s road-trip film follows a woman in her sixties, who embarks on a journey through the American West after the Great Recession, living as a modern-day nomad.
Starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.
Streaming on Disney+.
CODA: 2022 winner
Film (2021). Sian Heder’s coming-of-age comedy drama in which a young woman finds herself torn between pursuing her musical passion and her fear of abandoning her deaf parents when the family’s fishing business is threatened.
Starring Emilia Jones, Maree matlin and Troy Kotsur.
Streaming on Apple TV+.
Everything Everywhere All at Once: 2023 winner
Film (2022). A mindbending adventure epic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart in which a middle-aged Chinese immigrant to the US discovers she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.
Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Oppenheimer: 2024 winner
Film (2023). Christopher Nolan’s star-studded epic dramatises the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a decisive role in developing the atomic bombs used on Japan in World War II.
Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.
Streaming on Paramount+.
Anora: 2025 winner
Film (2024). Sean Baker’s dark and raunchy comedy follows a young stripper from Brooklyn who meets and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But her fairy tale is threatened as her new husband’s parents head to New York to get the marriage annulled.
Starring Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Yura Borisov.
Streaming on Prime Video & Disney+.