Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Stan, Prime, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS on Demand and more

Running Point (27 Feb)

Running Point. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

‘Award–winning actor and producer Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will host the 31st Annual SAG Awards. Most recently, Bell starred alongside Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This, a comedy series centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken agnostic, Joanne (Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Brody). The two are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This.‘

Audrey (1 March)

Film (2024). ‘Once a semi-famous soap star, Ronnie Lipsick (Jackie van Beek) has not taken well to suburban life. Her handyman husband Cormack (Jeremy Lindsay) is disinterested in, well, pretty much everything; youngest daughter Nora (Hannah Diviney) struggles more with her bitchy schoolmates and a lack of parental attention than the cerebral palsy that’s left her wheelchair-bound.’ Read more at ScreenHub …

The Blind Sea (1 March)

Documentary (2024). The Blind Sea is an inspirational and breathtaking documentary about Australian Matt Formston, Paralympian and 4x World Champion blind surfer.

ScreenHub: The Blind Sea review – four stars

Stan: new shows to stream

Kneecap (25 Feb)

Kneecap. Image: Madman Films.

Film (2024). When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed “low life scum” Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue. But the trio must first overcome police, paramilitaries & politicians trying to silence their defiant sound – whilst their anarchic approach to life often makes them their own worst enemies. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub:

‘Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom,’ is the oft-repeated refrain in British director Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature film, Kneecap, a fictionalised biopic about the popular – some would say notorious – Irish hip hop trio of the same name.

‘Rapping as Gaeilge (in Irish) is a political statement for Kneecap; a defiant act of cultural reclamation in response to 700 years of British colonial oppression (including the introduction of a law banning the speaking of Irish under certain circumstances in 1367; the first of several such attempts to actively silence and repress the language).

‘Consequently, Kneecap the film, a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame, is not only a work of entertainment: it’s also a call to arms on behalf of endangered languages everywhere.’ Read more …

Some Like It Hot (25 Feb)

Film (1959). After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. Billy Wilder’s classic black-and-white comedy.

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

A Faithful Man (28 Feb)

Film (2018). In this French-language film, a couple’s relationship becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies.

Starring Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta and Lily-Rose Depp.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2 March)

Series. This series follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane traveling from Guatemala to the U.S. crashes. One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before they too fall victim to the killer. Watch the trailer.

AMC+/ Shudder: new shows to stream

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – AMC+ (27 Feb)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Image: AMC+.

Series. An epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living. Watch the trailer.

The Walking Dead: The Return – AMC+ (27 Feb)

In this one-hour special, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead journey began. They reminisce about their time on the show, catch up on their character narratives and set the table for what’s next for Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries – AMC+ (27 Feb)

Special bonus episodes of TheWalking Dead: TheOnesWhoLive featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Show Me More – AMC+ (27 Feb)

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest hit series in The Walking Dead Universe, TheWalking Dead: The Ones Who Live starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – AMC+ (27 Feb)

Iconic horror host Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

BritBox: new shows to stream

Travel Man – Seasons 1 & 2 (26 Feb)

Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Comedian Richard Ayoade and a celebrity guest, usually from the comedy world, spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. The fast-paced format includes consumer advice and plenty of light humour.

Season 1 sees Richard spend a couple of days in Barcelona (with Kathy Burke), Istanbul (Adam Hills), Iceland (Jessica Hynes) and Marrakesh (Stephen Mangan).

Season 2 includes episodes in Copenhagen (with Noel Fielding), Venice (Jo Brand), Dubai (Johnny Vegas) and Berlin (Roisin Conaty).

Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows to stream

Nickel Boys (27 Feb)

Nickel Boys. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers, Elwood and Turner, navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Directed by RaMell Ross. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows to stream

Four Corners: Trump: The Comeback King (24 Feb)

Documentary. Exploring Donald Trump’s dramatic resurgence following his 2020 election defeat. Through unprecedented access, in-depth analysis and expert interviews, the film – presented by PBS Frontline – examines the pivotal moments and strategies that propelled him back to the political forefront, marking one of the most consequential comebacks in American history.

Play School: Mighty Machines (24 Feb)

Beep Beep! Mighty Machines are everywhere on Play School! Put on your hard hat and grab your high vis vest, it’s time to explore machines that move, float, fly, dig, mix, clean or build!

Under the Vines Season 3 (28 Feb)

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.

From ScreenHub’s review of Season 1:

‘So we have one British lead, one Australian lead, and a New Zealand setting and supporting cast. Welcome to the new world of international television production. Created by Australian Erin White (who worked on series such as At Home with Julia, Squinters, Sando, and Doctor Doctor) and produced by a string of global and local production companies – you’ll also see the NSW government and New Zealand Film Commission logos in the end credits – it’s a patchwork quilt with something for everyone.

‘Which is a fancy way of saying this is a story of city folk out of their element in a quirky country town (well, region), just like television has been reliably serving up since the dawn of time – it was definitely old news when Northern Exposure was new, and that was 30 years ago. The idea is to drop some relatable characters into a setting that looks really good, which these days is something of a New Zealand speciality, and the scenery here is worth the price of admission on its own.’ Read more …

Vera Season 12 (28 Feb)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope leads her diligent team of detectives as they investigate some complex and murderous crimes. Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves. Starring Brenda Blethyn. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows to stream

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (25 Feb)

Documentary. Disco legend Gloria Gaynor inspired millions with I Will Survive. But she only truly understood the profound meaning of her lyrics when she hit rock bottom. Facing a divorce, financial ruin, and spiralling health concerns, she sought to not only survive, but thrive. This documentary follows her comeback journey, as she records a new gospel album and spreads her message that it’s never too late to transform dreams into a reality.

Shoresy – Season 4 (26 Feb)

Series. The hockey-centric comedy series continues to follow the foul-mouthed, fan favourite character Shoresy (series creator Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organisation (aka The NOSHO). As the story resumes, Shoresy is exploring life after hockey and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are contending with the distractions of summer.

The Jury Murder Trial (26 Feb)

Series. This British production inspired the SBS Australian commission The Jury: Death on the Staircase which is available now on SBS On Demand. The Jury Murder Trial asks how much can we trust our justice system? In this landmark experiment, a real-life murder trial is restaged in front of two juries of ordinary people.

Rogue Heroes – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Rogue Heroes – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Written and created for television by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, This Town, Taboo), and originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the smash-hit series Rogue Heroes returns for a second season with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. Watch the trailer.

Boiling Point (27 Feb)

Series. A head chef and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant and their tumultuous personal lives. A visceral tv drama adaption following on from the hit film of the same name. Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.

The Wonders Of Europe Season 2 (1 March)

Four-part series. The Wonders Of Europe reveals the stories behind some of Europe’s most unique landmarks. Through immersive storytelling and spectacular visuals, each episode takes viewers on a colourful journey through history. The show vividly captures the evolution of each monument through fictional recreations, cutting-edge 3D modelling, breathtaking cinematography and expert insights from historians and specialists.

Paramount+: new shows to stream

1923 Season 2 (23 Feb)

1923. Image: Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Series. A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 11 (1 March)

Series for children. No job is too big, no pup is too small! PAW Patrol is on a roll this March bringing all new adventures. Follow tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder and our favourite heroic rescue pups as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Apple TV+: new shows to stream

Berlin ER

Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An edgy German-language medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski, and starring Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić, alongside an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer.

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows to stream

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 3 (25 Feb)

Real Housewives of Sydney Season 3. Image: Binge.



Series. After last season’s explosive finale, The Real Housewives of Sydney are back – navigating luxury getaways, social events, and plenty of personal drama. As tensions run high, unexpected alliances form, and the bonds of sisterhood shine through the chaos. Meanwhile, a new member of the friendship group begins to stir the pot. Watch the trailer.

Allegiance – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Series. A rookie agent seeks to prove the innocent of her politician father while working in Surrey. Starring Supinder Wraich and Enrico Colantoni.

Pamela’s Cooking With Love – Season 1 (26 Feb)

Series. Pamela Anderson invites some of today’s most sought-after chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island. Together, they will prepare delicious plant-based meals to share with family and friends, at dinner parties beautifully styled by Pamela. Chefs including Nancy Silverton, Michael Solomonov, Andy Baraghani and Claudette Zepeda will join this culinary journey.

Disney+: new shows to stream

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (24 Feb)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski. Image: Disney+.

Series. A family dish passed down through the generations can tell us something about who we are. Antoni Porowski curates bespoke journeys for celebrities as they travel the globe to explore their ancestral culinary heritage. Through sweltering jungles, ancient villages and bustling cities, they discover mouthwatering dishes, epic scenery and hidden family stories.

Scamanda (26 Feb)

Docuseries. Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, this series unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep.

Will Trent – Season 3 (26 Feb)

Series. We’re back with Special Agent Will Trent, former foster care child, who is determined to make sure nobody feels as abandoned as he did. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson. Watch the trailer.