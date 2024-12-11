Best 5 films to stream this week

1) Longlegs – 10 Dec (Prime Video)

Longlegs. Image: Neon. Films to stream this week.

Film (2024). A police procedural horror with pertinent questions such as: ‘Is it scary being a lady FBI agent?’ (Yes, in the context of this film, it is). In pursuit of a serial killer, said FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end a terrifying killing spree.

The sound design alone is enough to bring out the scary feels. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. Watch the trailer …

2) Mandy – 10 Dec (Stan)

Mandy. Image: RLJE Films. Films to stream this week.

Film (2018). In this dark action horror fantasy, a couple living in a forest have their lives shattered by a hippy cult, sending the man (a recovering alcoholic war veteran lumberjack) into a rampage of vengeance.

But this isn’t just any old recovering alcoholic war veteran lumberjack: it’s a recovering alcoholic war veteran lumberjack played by Nicolas Cage.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache. Watch the trailer …

3) Dangerous Liaisons – 11 Dec (SB On Demand)

Dangerous Liaisons. Image: Warner Bros. Films to stream this week.

Film (1988). Tighten those bodices, powder those faces, pull up your fancy-pants breeches. In 18th century France, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont play a dangerous game of seduction.

Based on the play by Christopher Hampton and adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos. Starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Pfeiffer and Uma Thurman. Watch the trailer …

4) Dune: Part Two – 12 Dec (Netflix)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Films to stream this week.

Film (2024). It’s time for power and spice and all things (not so) nice. Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to an overblown but nevertheless entertaining struggle that puts the ehhh in epic.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more.

5) Elton John: Never Too Late – 13 Dec (Disney+)

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+. Films to stream this week.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, this documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career. You can expect an emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey (with some cray-cray costumes and goggles along the way).

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer …