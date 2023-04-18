Barry: how to watch the final season (if you haven’t seen the others)

What is Barry?

Barry is an HBO drama series that started life as a darkly funny comedy, then transitioned fully into dark drama territory. It stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, an army-trained hitman who discovers he has a love for acting. Barry kills to earn a living – but something about being on stage makes him want to leave it all behind. However, in this show, nobody gets what they want.

What’s happened so far?

Spoilers ahead!

In the first season, Barry Berkman travels to Los Angeles on a job and ends up getting involved in the local theater scene, where he discovers a new passion for acting. He befriends struggling actor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and begins taking acting classes. Meanwhile, Barry’s criminal associates, including his handler Fuches (Stephen Root) continue to involve him in dangerous jobs.

As Barry becomes more involved in the theater world, he starts to question his violent past and considers leaving the hitman life behind. However, complications arise when his past – and inexplicably cheerful gangster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) – catches up to him, and he must choose between his new life and his old one.

A key turning point happens when Barry kills Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), the girlfriend of Cousineau and also the lead investigator on the murder case that’s linked to him.

In season two, while attempting to outrun his crimes and start a new life with his actor girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Barry is betrayed by his handler Fuches – who tells Cousineau that Barry indeed killed his girlfriend Detective Moss. Wanting to take revenge, Barry guns down tens of NoHo Hanks’s men in a bloody season finale.

In season three, the show is no longer tied to Barry trying to make a fresh start as an actor. Instead he’s kidnapped Cousineau in an effort to blackmail him into keeping quiet about the Moss murder – all while aspiring star Sally gets a TV series deal and grapples with frustrating network execs (which is an obvious comment on modern day streaming services).

NoHo Hank has wound up in a relationship with former rival gangster Cristobal (Michael Irby), and together they have their own mountain of problems to deal with.

Also, Fuches has sent a vigilante after Barry, who ends up in a fight with Sally who beats him to death in her defense – and Barry takes the fall for it.

Now, in season 4, we know that Barry is in jail – but for which crime?

Can I see the trailer for Barry season 4?

Why are all the new episodes directed by Bill Hader?

Bill Hader – a known cinephile – has always wanted to direct. ‘[It’s] something I’ve always wanted to do,’ he told Empire in April. ‘Acting was the thing I liked, but writing and directing was where my heart was.’

Why is this the final season?

Hader spoke to Variety in March and explained that ‘a clear ending presented itself’ while writing season 4.

When and where can I watch it?

Barry is currently streaming on Foxtel and Binge in Australia.