Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Franklin (12 April)

Miniseries. In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. Starring Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Marc Duret and Eddie Marsan.

Added recently

Loot – Season 2 (3 April)

Series – comedy. Billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. Starring Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster.

Sugar (5 April)

Colin Farrell in Sugar. Image: Apple TV+.

Series – drama. A contemporary take on the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As he tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. Starring Colin Farrell.

Girls State (5 April)

Documentary (2024). What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a reimagining of what it means to govern, this film follows young female leaders from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

Palm Royale (20 March)

Palm Royale. Image: Apple TV+

A new Palm Beach-set series starring Kristen Wiig alongside a renowned ensemble cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With guest star turns by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, the series is described as ‘a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, it asks the question: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’

29 March

STEVE! (martin) (29 March)

STEVE! (martin). Image: Aple TV+

First part of a two-part documentary by Morgan Neville about the actor and comedian, from his early days in stand-up to his ongoing search for personal fulfilment. Part 1, Then, chronicles Steve Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionise standup before walking away at 35. part 2, Now, focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life. From A24 and Tremolo Productions, the documentary is directed and produced by Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbour?).