Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming this week

Bad Monkey (14 August)

Series. Andrew Yancy has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favourite, the series is adapted to screen by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. Starring Vince Vaughn, L Scott Caldwell and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

The Instigators (9 August)

The Instigators. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse. Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.

Yo Gabba Gabbaland (9 August)

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical. Young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape.

Cowboy Cartel (2 August)

Documentary series. When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

Time Bandits (24 July)

Time Bandits. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie and is created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, an eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.

Lady in the Lake (19 July)

Mikey Madison and Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, and the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Omnivore (19 July)

Documentary series. Narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi, this global series explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs, and forever altered the human story. From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode celebrates the way we grow, transform, and consume the world’s best resources – the ones we eat.

Me (12 July)

Series. Follows a 12-year-old called Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has superpowers. Throughout the ten-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having superpowers truly means.