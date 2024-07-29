Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

Cowboy Cartel (2 August)

Documentary series. When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

Apple TV+: recently added

Time Bandits (24 July)

Series. The first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie and is created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, an eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.

Lady in the Lake (19 July)

Series. The disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, and the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Omnivore (19 July)

Documentary series. Narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi, this global series explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs, and forever altered the human story. From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode celebrates the way we grow, transform, and consume the world’s best resources – the ones we eat.

Sunny (10 July)

Sunny. Image: Apple TV+.

An American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, Suzie’s life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As ‘consolation’, she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Starring Rashida Jones.

Me (12 July)

Series. Follows a 12-year-old called Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has superpowers. Throughout the ten-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having superpowers truly means.

Bread & Roses (21 June)

Film. Offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. Produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai, the film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Director Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Presumed Innocent (12 June)

Thriller series starring Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. The series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The ensemble cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.